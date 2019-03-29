Pak vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Shoaib Malik ruled out, Imad Wasim to lead Pakistan

Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia have registered one convincing win after another to seal the five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE and maintained their strong record there. The two teams now move on to Dubai for the fourth ODI and the testing for Pakistan before the World Cup is expected to continue. Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey and Ashton Turner could all be on borrowed time with Steve Smith and David Warner’s bans for ball-tampering coming to an end.
Pakistan will witness changes to their team even further with Shoaib Malik, captain in Sarfaraz Ahmed’s absence, out with a bruised rib he picked up in the last game, Saad Ali will make his ODI debut. Imad Wasim will lead the team.
The contest will not be available for broadcast in India and there is no official live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia either.
Shoaib Malik ruled out
Shoaib Malik ruled out of today’s ODI due to a bruised rib from Friday’s match; Imad Wasim to captain, Saad Ali to make debut in the only change from 3rd ODI.
Pat Cummins has gone home
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has gone home for the final two ODIs as he looks to rest before the start of the World Cup. He will not be available for selection.
Pakistan vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Pakistan vs Australia 4th ODI. Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in the series and the hosts would be playing this merely as a formality for pride.