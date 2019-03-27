Pak vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: AUS eye series win

Toggle Menu
Pak vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs Australia ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia eye series win as they take on Pakistan in the third ODI at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Australia take on Pakistan in the third ODI on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia eye series win as they take on Pakistan in the third ODI at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. With Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja in form, Australia look confident of taking on the inexperienced Pakistan after beating India 3-2 in the series before this. The Australia limited-overs captain has slammed two centuries and a ninety in his last five one-day innings while Khawaja made 407 runs from his last five innings.

Pakistan, who played without six senior players including regular captain Sarfraz Ahmed, need to up their game on Wednesday in order to stop Australia from taking the series. They will have to win all the three remaining three matches to claim the series.

Live Blog

PAK vs AUS LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Australia already have a 2-0 lead and will look to win this one to clinch the five-match series. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Saad Ali, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

