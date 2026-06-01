PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pakistan Vs Australia Live On TV & Online

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PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Pakistan will lock horns with Jos Inglis’ Australia in the second of the three-match ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. The hosts have won the first ODI and now lead the series 1-0.
Arafat Minhas took five wickets for Pakistan. The 21-year-old left-arm spinner Minhas took 5-32 and became the first Pakistan bowler to pick up five wickets in an ODI debut.
Australia was dismissed for 200 in 44.1 overs on a dry pitch tailor-made for spinners.
Pakistan reached 202-5 in 42.3 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.
Babar Azam scored 69 off 94 balls and wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori 65 for his maiden ODI fifty. Their 127-run stand helped Pakistan cruise to the target.
Minhas then sealed the game with a straight six against Marnus Labuschagne in an unbeaten 18 off 17 balls.
“There was indeed pressure,” Minhas said, “but I like to enjoy that pressure environment and my focus was on enjoying this opportunity.”
When is the 2nd Pakistan vs Australia ODI match?
The second PAK vs AUS ODI will take place on Tuesday, June 2, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The match will start at 5 pm IST.
Where to watch the PAK vs AUS ODI series 2026 in India?
No TV channel or streaming partner has bought the broadcast rights for the Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series in India.
Indian fans can watch the live stream of the PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Pakistan Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Squads
Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Muqeem
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.