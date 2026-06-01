PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pakistan Vs Australia Live On TV & Online

PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: Pakistan will take on Australia. (AP photo)

PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Pakistan will lock horns with Jos Inglis’ Australia in the second of the three-match ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. The hosts have won the first ODI and now lead the series 1-0.

Arafat Minhas took five wickets for Pakistan. The 21-year-old left-arm spinner Minhas took 5-32 and became the first Pakistan bowler to pick up five wickets in an ODI debut.

Australia was dismissed for 200 in 44.1 overs on a dry pitch tailor-made for spinners.

Pakistan reached 202-5 in 42.3 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Babar Azam scored 69 off 94 balls and wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori 65 for his maiden ODI fifty. Their 127-run stand helped Pakistan cruise to the target.