PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After overpowering India in the limited-over series earlier this month, Australia will look to carry forward their winning momentum when they lock horns with Pakistan in the first ODI on Friday. This is the last limited-overs series Australia are scheduled to play ahead of the World Cup and the team management would hope to decide on key players for the big tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are returning to the international arena after playing their domestic T20 league, Pakistan Super League. Regular skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been rested for the series and middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will lead the Pakistani side in his absence. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi are the other Pakistani cricketers that won’t feature in the five-match ODI series.

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?

You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.