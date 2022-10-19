PAK vs AFG: Shaheen Shah Afridi back with a bang, picks 2/29 in T20 World Cup warm-up match

Shaheen Shah Afridi wreathed havoc early on in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan. The left arm pacer picked two wickets in his quota of four overs at the Gabba, spitting venom in the powerplay.

While Hazratullah Zazai missed out on a couple of swinging ones from Afridi, it was Rahmanullah Gurbaz who lost his wicket and footings, courtesy a toe crusher from the 22-year-old to wrap the Afghan opener around the pads. Shortly after Gurbaz was helped on his way back to the dugout, the broadcasters confirmed that he was taken to hospital for further scans on the injury.

Meanwhile on ground, Afridi continued tormenting Afghanistan as he picked another wicket off, this time cleaning the stumps of Hazratullah Zazai with a low full toss. Conceding only five off his first two, Afridi’s second spell towards the end gave away 24 runs as he finished with figures of 2/29.

The spell marked Afridi’s first complete one since making a comeback into the Pakistan squad following the treatment of his knee injury. The left armer was seen adjusting the knee strap during the second warm up match but looked comfortable in his run up.