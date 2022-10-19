scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

PAK vs AFG: Shaheen Shah Afridi back with a bang, picks 2/29 in T20 World Cup warm-up match

Shortly after Gurbaz was helped on his way back to the dugout, the broadcasters confirmed that he was taken to hospital for further scans on the injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, T20 world cupShaheen Shah Afridi in action against Afghanistan in their warm up match on Wednesday. (Videograbs/ICC/Instagram)

Shaheen Shah Afridi wreathed havoc early on in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan. The left arm pacer picked two wickets in his quota of four overs at the Gabba, spitting venom in the powerplay.

While Hazratullah Zazai missed out on a couple of swinging ones from Afridi, it was Rahmanullah Gurbaz who lost his wicket and footings, courtesy a toe crusher from the 22-year-old to wrap the Afghan opener around the pads. Shortly after Gurbaz was helped on his way back to the dugout, the broadcasters confirmed that he was taken to hospital for further scans on the injury.

Meanwhile on ground, Afridi continued tormenting Afghanistan as he picked another wicket off, this time cleaning the stumps of Hazratullah Zazai with a low full toss. Conceding only five off his first two, Afridi’s second spell towards the end gave away 24 runs as he finished with figures of 2/29.

The spell marked Afridi’s first complete one since making a comeback into the Pakistan squad following the treatment of his knee injury. The left armer was seen adjusting the knee strap during the second warm up match but looked comfortable in his run up.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 11:02:14 am
Next Story

Delhi woman ‘raped, brutally assaulted’ in Ghaziabad; DCW issues notice to police

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Binny becomes new BCCI president
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 19: Latest News