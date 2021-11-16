PAK to host Champions Trophy 2025, IND get 3 big tournaments till 2031

Pakistan has been named as the host for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the country’s cricket board announced on Twitter. This will also be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996.

PCB chairman, Rameez Raja tweeted, “It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality.”

The ICC also confirmed the same with a graphic on Twitter with a road map of all the upcoming white-ball cricket tournaments for the for the 2024-2031 cycle. India gets 2026 T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka, 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 World Cup jointly with Bangladesh.

The statement read,” In June 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010.”

Eight months later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.”

In October/November 2027, Namibia will host the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.

In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.

The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.

Host nations for ICC men’s tournament from 2024-2031

2024 T20 World Cup – USA and West Indies

2025 Champions Trophy – Pakistan

2026 T20 World Cup – India and Sri Lanka

2027 World Cup – South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2028 T20 World Cup – Australia and New Zealand

2029 Champions Trophy – India

2030 T20 World Cup – England, Ireland and Scotland

2031 World Cup – India and Bangladesh