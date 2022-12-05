PAK made the wicket in order to play out a draw, did not show any intent: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said that he was very disappointed with Pakistan’s performance against England after the conclusion of the 1st Test.

“Pakistan did not even take the chance which were availed to them. England gave them a chance to save the Test match but Pakistan did not take it,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

“There’s a difference in mindset. The situation where England declared yesterday, would Pakistan have done the same? They wouldn’t have. Their coach McCullam said that they’ll play a run a ball in Test cricket. They won’t go for draws. Joe Root said they want to save Test Cricket. If you have this mindset and intent, what do you think will be the result? Even with 7 wickets in hand, Pakistan did not have the intent to win the match. They made the wicket in order to draw. If this is your intent, what do you think, we’ll be heading towards?,” Akhtar said, comparing England and Pakistan’s approach.

“It’s very disappointing. England made the effort to make this Test match interesting. They gave Pakistan a chance to avoid a draw. You (Pakistan) play well and win. 350 in this wicket is not a big deal. You have already scored 150. I did not see any intent or capability. No disrespect to the youngsters. Naseem Shah, you played well. But England deserve to win. No questions about it,” he added in the end.

In the match, England pulled off one of their most memorable test victories on Monday when Ben Stokes and his men beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the fading light on day five of a high-scoring series opener in Rawalpindi.

Barely 10 minutes before the final session’s scheduled close of play, Jack Leach dismissed Naseem Shah to give England the win after Stokes boldly declared on Sunday to set Pakistan a target of 343.

The game had threatened to become an endless runfest on a docile track that yielded seven hundreds inside three days, and the 1,768 runs scored in the match is the third-highest aggregate in test cricket history.

Advertisement

But Ollie Robinson (4-36) and James Anderson (4-50) produced a reverse-swing masterclass for England to wreck Pakistan, who folded for 268.