Padma Shri Farokh Engineer, ex-India ‘keeper, waiting for his award for 53 years

It has been more than half a century since flamboyant wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri award, but the former India Test player is still waiting to get any tangible evidence of the honour.

Engineer was informed by newspapers in 1973 — when he was still an active India player — that he was chosen for the fourth-highest civilian award by the Government of India. But in the subsequent 53 years, he hasn’t received it, he claims.

Engineer, who is settled in England, said he remembers the time when it was announced and everyone congratulated him.

“I was playing in England at the time when the award was announced. Our team manager Hemu Adhikari informed me that I was getting the Padma Shri as it was all over the newspapers. But I have not received any communication or intimation in this regard. I have been waiting to get my award ever since,” Engineer told The Indian Express.

The Padma Awards website — padmaawards.gov.in — has Engineer’s name as one of the awardees for 1973 but what happened subsequently isn’t clear.

“In those days, newspapers were the only source of information. I told Hemu that I haven’t received any intimation from the Government of India, and he said they will write to me officially. But I have not heard anything till date,” Engineer said.

According to a source, the BCCI, after hearing about the matter, will write to the government in this regard in the coming weeks. “The BCCI will write a letter to the government to highlight what Engineer has said,” the source said.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | I think my friend Abid Ali was a grossly underestimated cricketer: Farokh Engineer

“I didn’t know whom to write to and just waited and waited over the years. (I thought) That someone from the government will call and inform me. I had informed Arun Jaitleyji (former union minister and ex-BCCI vice president) before he passed away. Recently, I wrote to Jay Shah (ICC chair). Last month, he said he will help me. It’s more than 50 years now. I felt why not try again,” Engineer, who played 46 Tests for India between 1961 and 1975, said.

He was also the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Rest of the World team when they faced England and Australia in the early 1970s.

A query to the Ministry of Home Affairs — which announces the names of the winners — didn’t receive a response on Thursday.

‘Would love to frame it’

Engineer says that the award means a lot to him because he feels Indian through and through.

Story continues below this ad

“I may be living in England but from the bottom of my heart, I’m an Indian. The award means a lot to me and I would love to frame it. I would love to be invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I would love my wife to come with me and receive that. I am 88 years old now, I hope to receive it soon,” he adds.

The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in the fields of arts, medicine, sports, education and social service. The awardees get a certificate signed by the President of India, a medallion and a miniature replica for ceremonial use. No financial perks are involved.