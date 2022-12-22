Paddy Dooley, the Aussie spinner who Bumrah-boggles with windmill action

Australian Paddy Dooley a few Christmases ago, was practicing “some Jasprit Bumrah’s’ and it helped his rhythm, so he went ahead and bowled his left arm spin like Boom.

‘Remember the name’ Brett Lee told Fox Sports watching Hobart Hurricanes’ left arm unorthodox spinner Paddy Dooley, who claimed 4-16 in a Big Bash league game against Perth Scorchers.

Fox Sports stated that Dooley produced the best game of his budding career, dismissing Faf du Plessis (32) and Josh Inglis (62) in the 8 run win. “Remember that name, he will be around for a long time,” Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket, after Hobart Hurricanes overcame a first-ball wicket and a middle-order collapse.

Little known Hobart spinner Paddy Dooley has inflicted Perth's first defeat of their Big Bash campaign. @alexiapesce #9News pic.twitter.com/hcgzlqLSEs — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) December 20, 2022

It was Dooley’s unique windmill action that got Hurricanes to snap up the bowler after one game for the Heat in BBL11. Dooley told Fox Cricket about his action: “I’ve always had the grip and I’ve always sort of flicked them out, but probably four years ago when India were over for the summer cricket, I was just in the backyard on Christmas Day practicing some Jasprit Bumrah’s – and it kind of worked for my rhythm, so I just went for it. It goes alright now.

Dooley doesn’t mind if it additionally boggles batsmen. “If it distracts the batters when they first see me, it’s an added bonus.”

Hurricanes finished at 172-8 after losing six wickets for 26 runs from 110-2. In response, Perth were 122-3 after 13 overs needing 51 runs off 42 balls with Inglis and Ashton Turner looking comfortable, when Dooley struck in the 16th over.

“It’s very difficult for the right hander to play it when left-arm inswing pitches on middle and is hitting leg,” Brian Lara told Fox Cricket.

Du Plessis had stormed 32 runs off 16 balls before he was bowled by Dooley who celebrated his wicket wildly.