scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Pacers Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary set for T20 Max series debut

While Sakariya had made his ODI and T20I debuts last year against Sri Lanka, Choudhary had a breakthrough season in this year's IPL under Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games.

By: PTI |
July 22, 2022 4:15:43 pm
Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary. (File/BCCI)

Two Indian fast bowlers — Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary — will ply their trade in the inaugural edition of the T20 Max series starting next month.

Both Sakariya and Choudhary represented Indian Premier League sides Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the past and will spend time in Brisbane as part of an exchange program between MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia.

“Player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia have been in place for almost 20 years, with the two Indian players marking the resumption of the relationship that was paused due to COVID,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

While Sakariya had made his ODI and T20I debuts last year against Sri Lanka, Choudhary had a breakthrough season in this year’s IPL under Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

In the competition in Australia, Sakariya will play for the Sunshine Coast, while the 26-year-old Choudhary will feature for Wynnum-Manly.
Apart from taking part in the competition, the Indian duo will train at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and also join the Queensland Bulls pre-season preparations.

The matches will be played across three weeks from August 18 to September 4, with the final scheduled at Allan Border Field.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

68th National Film Awards: Winners to be announced soon

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
The Gray Man review

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News