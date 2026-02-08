‘Purely overconfidence’: Former opener slams India’s batting collapse against USA in T20 World Cup match

India were lifted from the doldrums by a stoic counter-attack from Suryakumar Yadav, whose 84-run knock propelled the side to 161, which proved enough after the initial jitters.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 11:27 AM IST
India were reduced to 77 for six before Suryakumar Yadav's knock bailed the team out.T20 World Cup 2026: India were reduced to 77 for six before Suryakumar Yadav's knock bailed the team out. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Team India’s buoyant run into their T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai could have nearly turned into disaster after a determined United States of America side put them in dire straits at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

Batting first, India suffered a horrendous start by losing star opener Abhishek Sharma to a golden duck, before Ishan Kishan followed with a cheap dismissals. India were reduced to 46 for four in the Powerplay before the USA seamers constricted the hosts to 77 for six, the lowest score for which India had lost as many wickets in a T20I at home in nearly nine years.

India were lifted from the doldrums by a stoic counter-attack from Suryakumar Yadav, whose 84-run knock propelled the side to 161, which proved enough after the initial jitters. Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh said that India had underestimated the opposition and that overconfidence had cost the top order batters dear in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA

“India did not bat to their potential. But the bowlers righted the wrong of the batters. It was purely overconfidence that led to India’s disappointing batting. Even if you are a lion with the bat, you can’t expect the opponent to just surrender to you. To conquer, you have to put in some effort,” Ramesh told on his YouTube channel.

“Despite boasting incredible talent, India have to put in the proper effort without overdoing anything. It’s important that India doesn’t underestimate any team. If at all India slip in this World Cup, that will be the reason. But it’s good that they received a wake-up call in the very first game. India will be careful from now on, as we saw already with the ball.”

Ramesh said that had Suryakumar not played a superb captain’s knock under pressure, India were in serious threat of losing their first Group A match.

Story continues below this ad

“India have intimidated so many sides recently in T20Is. But today the tables turned on them, and they were made to sweat. India would have been finished if Suryakumar Yadav did not perform. India got to 160 only because of his slow start and rapid acceleration at the end. If the USA took that catch off Surya, 160 would have been a distant dream,” said Ramesh.

India will play Namibia next on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Allow shuttlers to drop 'national duty' if they are pursuing training for the All England - both will be chalked up as 'Indian wins' eventually
Declining to "play for India" is still seen as hoo-ha - not kosher, in the sport (in India). (Reuters Photo)
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
March 2026 deadline around the corner, 51 Maoists surrender in Sukma, Bijapur
Bastar IG Sundarraj P,DIG CRPF Sukma Range Anand Singh Rajpurohit and Sukma SP Kiran Chavan along with 21 surrendered cadres welcomed by local residents with roses and copies of The Indian Constitution. (Express Photo)
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
The Blue Gold: All about India’s rare, deep-indigo turmeric with supercharged healing power
blue turmeric
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News