‘Purely overconfidence’: Former opener slams India’s batting collapse against USA in T20 World Cup match

Team India’s buoyant run into their T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai could have nearly turned into disaster after a determined United States of America side put them in dire straits at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

Batting first, India suffered a horrendous start by losing star opener Abhishek Sharma to a golden duck, before Ishan Kishan followed with a cheap dismissals. India were reduced to 46 for four in the Powerplay before the USA seamers constricted the hosts to 77 for six, the lowest score for which India had lost as many wickets in a T20I at home in nearly nine years.

India were lifted from the doldrums by a stoic counter-attack from Suryakumar Yadav, whose 84-run knock propelled the side to 161, which proved enough after the initial jitters. Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh said that India had underestimated the opposition and that overconfidence had cost the top order batters dear in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA

“India did not bat to their potential. But the bowlers righted the wrong of the batters. It was purely overconfidence that led to India’s disappointing batting. Even if you are a lion with the bat, you can’t expect the opponent to just surrender to you. To conquer, you have to put in some effort,” Ramesh told on his YouTube channel.

“Despite boasting incredible talent, India have to put in the proper effort without overdoing anything. It’s important that India doesn’t underestimate any team. If at all India slip in this World Cup, that will be the reason. But it’s good that they received a wake-up call in the very first game. India will be careful from now on, as we saw already with the ball.”

Ramesh said that had Suryakumar not played a superb captain’s knock under pressure, India were in serious threat of losing their first Group A match.

Story continues below this ad

“India have intimidated so many sides recently in T20Is. But today the tables turned on them, and they were made to sweat. India would have been finished if Suryakumar Yadav did not perform. India got to 160 only because of his slow start and rapid acceleration at the end. If the USA took that catch off Surya, 160 would have been a distant dream,” said Ramesh.

India will play Namibia next on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.