‘Overacting ke 50 paise kaatenge’: Bangladesh players sledge Pakistan’s Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was in the centre of a heated exchange with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das on the fourth day of the second Test. After the terse exchange of words between Rizwan and Litton, Bangladesh players were overheard on the stump mic joking about Rizwan “overacting” and then making jokes about how “50 paise should be cut for his overacting” in a reference to a Bollywood movie scene.

Tensions between Rizwan and Bangladesh players apparently erupted in the 72nd over of Pakistan’s chase. Rizwan, who was on strike, was apparently asking someone in the stands to stop moving near the sight screen. Seeing him interrupt the bowler’s run up, keeper Das got involved and asked Rizwan why he was delaying the game.

When Rizwan tried to say that the person behind the sight screen was moving on every ball, Das rebuked him saying: “Look at the pitch, why are you looking in the stands for every ball?”

“Is it your job to tell me (where I look)?” Rizwan shot back.

The pair argued for a while before on-field umpires Allahuddein Palekar and Richard Kettleborough intervened.

After that incident, an ESPNCricinfo report noted, as many as three Bangladesh players were overheard chirping at Rizwan.

Bangladeshi players vs Muhammad Rizwan pic.twitter.com/YAYhdraWQq — Usman (@jamilmusman_) May 19, 2026

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“Pachas paise kaatenge overacting ka (We’ll cut 50 paise from his payment for overacting),” one player was heard saying.

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“Acca acting kar raha hai (He’s doing good acting),” another player said.

“He’s teaching everyone how to act,” chirped a third voice.

“Abhi jagah pakka hai abhi team main bhai, isliye itna chal raha hai (He’s assured of a spot in the team now that’s why he’s acting up),” said another voice.

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Bangladesh fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait said at the end of day’s play that he did not mind a bit of sledging between teams as long as no lines were crossed.

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“I don’t know what was said but I enjoy it (sledging),” Tait said. “I mean I’m Australian. That probably says it all. I love it. I think there’s got to be some argy-bargy. Not all the time. You don’t want to cross the line, but you got to have a bit of aggression. I mean it’s a Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. I think the fans want to see some passion in the game. Guys in a contest trying to get each other out.”