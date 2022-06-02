‘Outrageous and outstanding’: Wishes pour in for Steve Smith on his 33rd birthday

It is that time of the year. Happy Steve Smith day. The Cricket fraternity sits on the edge as it nears, waiting with their tributes and compilations lined up. Australia’s star batter turns 33 today. From starting out on the big stage as a leg spinner to becoming one of the greatest batters of this generation. Smudge as he is referred to by his teammates, has had quite the cricket journey.

267 international games, 13,274 runs, 38 hundreds and 61 fifties across formats, his numbers speak for themselves. Smith averages 59.77 after 85 Tests and is only behind Sir Don Bradman (99.94) and Herbert Sutcliffe (60.83) in the list of averages of batsmen who have played a minimum of 50 Tests,

From the usual ‘no-run’ compilation to the ‘unbelievable’ six runs, here’s some of the best Cricket Twitter blessed us with on Steve Smith’s birthday

First up has to be this compilation of Steve Smith’s batting antics featuring ‘no run(s)’.

Never change, Steve Smith! 😆 The Australia champion turns 33 today. pic.twitter.com/RK842su04m — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2022

The 2016 T20 World Cup was entertaining on quite a few aspects. It also gave us this outrageous Steve Smith flick shot vs Pakistan during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

On Steve Smith's birthday, relive this 🤯 shot from the 2016 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ymalWFWb0g — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 2, 2020

Brace yourself, India fans. This one might hurt. An inspiring inning from a 25-year old in the semi-final of a home World Cup put Australia on their way to 328 in their 50 overs, and eventually a 95-run win.

What better way to celebrate the 33rd birthday of Steven Peter Devereux Smith than to re-visit his brilliant century against India at the 2015 @CricketWorldCup. — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2022

As good as it is to watch him hit a cricket ball, watching him leave them is not too tasteless as well.

On his birthday, enjoy watching Steve Smith leave the ball in the most bizarre ways 😂#HBDSteveSmith @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/nc29jWQEsZ — Fatimah (@zkii25) June 2, 2022

Over the years, Smith has made it a habit to convert small scores into the fifties and fifties into hundreds, Here’s a package of the first fifty he scored in domestic cricket, while playing for New South Wales.

Happy birthday Steve Smith! Here’s his 1st ever 50 for NSW pic.twitter.com/mwWBP0qFAI — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 2, 2021

Expect the word ‘average’ to drop by every now and then when hearing something about the extraordinary.

Highest Avg in Away Test Wins 101.90 – Steve Smith

96.80 – Don Bradman

95.57 – Wally Hammond

94.20 – Younis Khan

84.90 – Steve Waugh

80.68 – Sachin Tendulkar (Min 1000 runs) Happy Birthday Steve Smith — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 2, 2022

List of men who have won the ICC Test Player award multiple times, Steve Smith. End of the list.

2015 – ICC Test Player of the Year

2017 – ICC Test Player of the Year

2020 – ICC Test Player of the Decade No other player won ICC Test Award for more than 1 time Happy Birthday Steve Smith 💙 pic.twitter.com/jZoTZmLdVd — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 2, 2022

He’s got his eyes on the prize, grip is not too bad either, and look at that footwork. Should go on to become a fine batter this one.

One of the most prolific batsmen of the modern era is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Happy Birthday Steve Smith! pic.twitter.com/dvTsqxriPZ — Cricfinity (@cricfinity) June 2, 2022

Fastest to 7000, fastest to 8000, Steve Smith isn’t looking to slow things down in his thirties.