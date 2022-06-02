scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
‘Outrageous and outstanding’: Wishes pour in for Steve Smith on his 33rd birthday

From the usual 'no-run' compilation to the 'unbelievable' boundary, best of Steve Smith on his birthday.

By: Sports Desk |
June 2, 2022 4:18:20 pm
Steve Smith turned 33 on Thursday. (Reuters)

It is that time of the year. Happy Steve Smith day. The Cricket fraternity sits on the edge as it nears, waiting with their tributes and compilations lined up. Australia’s star batter turns 33 today. From starting out on the big stage as a leg spinner to becoming one of the greatest batters of this generation. Smudge as he is referred to by his teammates, has had quite the cricket journey.

267 international games, 13,274 runs, 38 hundreds and 61 fifties across formats, his numbers speak for themselves. Smith averages 59.77 after 85 Tests and is only behind Sir Don Bradman (99.94) and Herbert Sutcliffe (60.83) in the list of averages of batsmen who have played a minimum of 50 Tests,

From the usual ‘no-run’ compilation to the ‘unbelievable’ six runs, here’s some of the best Cricket Twitter blessed us with on Steve Smith’s birthday

First up has to be this compilation of Steve Smith’s batting antics featuring ‘no run(s)’.

The 2016 T20 World Cup was entertaining on quite a few aspects. It also gave us this outrageous Steve Smith flick shot vs Pakistan during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Brace yourself, India fans. This one might hurt. An inspiring inning from a 25-year old in the semi-final of a home World Cup put Australia on their way to 328 in their 50 overs, and eventually a 95-run win.

As good as it is to watch him hit a cricket ball, watching him leave them is not too tasteless as well.

Over the years, Smith has made it a habit to convert small scores into the fifties and fifties into hundreds, Here’s a package of the first fifty he scored in domestic cricket, while playing for New South Wales.

Expect the word ‘average’ to drop by every now and then when hearing something about the extraordinary.

List of men who have won the ICC Test Player award multiple times, Steve Smith. End of the list.

He’s got his eyes on the prize, grip is not too bad either, and look at that footwork. Should go on to become a fine batter this one.

Fastest to 7000, fastest to 8000, Steve Smith isn’t looking to slow things down in his thirties.

