Outgoing Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott turns emotional, says ‘I’ll always be very fond and want the guys to do well’

Afghanistan gave a fitting farewell to their outgoing coach Jonathan Trott beating Canada by 82 runs in the last game of the T20 World Cup. Having taken charge of Afghanistan in 2022, under Trott’s tenure the team punched above their weight. After narrowly missing out on making the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup, they made it to the last four of the 2024 T20 Word Cup. Having made Afghanistan into a strong outfit, the former England opener reflected on his tenure in an emotional interaction. Excerpts…

On the best moments with Afghanistan…

Lots of great memories. I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well. I think even at this ground, beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50 over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that’s World Cup stuff. But there’s been lots of other things we’ve achieved, bilateral series, firsts we’ve beaten Pakistan, Bangladesh away, South Africa, all these sorts of things. So I’m very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans, a good bunch of guys.

On what made him to part ways with Afghanistan…

It’s not my decision, so that’s all I’ll leave it at really. Maybe the time’s right, maybe it’s not. I don’t know, but I wish everyone the best in the future. I’m very thankful for getting the opportunity. I got the opportunity by chance, really. Graham Thorpe was supposed to be the coach and he unfortunately couldn’t take up the role. I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. But at the same time, Graham was huge in my development as a coach and he gave me great opportunities at the ECB and had full faith and belief in me as a coach. So I have a lot to be thankful for him for this role. So I’m here by chance. I gave it my all. I hope the players can see the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people. But not only that, the great joy for me in this job is being able to see the players develop off the field as well and lives change, not just on the field but the ability for players to change their families’ fortunes and trajectory as a family and as a group of people. So I think through this game we’ve been able to see that, and to be able to play a small part in that is very satisfying. Forget the cricket side, seeing guys equipping themselves and developing as young boys when I took over and developing into young men is something that is very worthwhile.

On how you made individuals into a strong team…

Well I just think and I could sit here and tell you so many stories of things that I’ve seen with my own eyes yeah – I said I didn’t want to get upset (fights back tears). I just remember my first trip when we were in Ireland and I just saw things that just realised that these boys are so talented and focused. The players need so much credit. They operate at such a high level compared to what they’re afforded compared to other countries, but yet they can come on this stage and compete and people expect us to be in the semifinals and finals, which I find amazing that they can do that, handle the pressure. Also the background, they don’t have the sort of day-to-day coaching that young players have, academies and facilities and all these things and schooling.

I was thinking today, if I hadn’t gone to schooling and hadn’t gone to all the academies, hadn’t gone to all the coaching sessions and hadn’t had the upbringing that I was afforded, I’m not sure I’d be able to stand on that field in front of 20, 000 people and execute things. The amount of coaching I’ve had compared to the coaching that these guys are now operating at international levels is chalk and cheese. So, I take my hat off to every single one of them. For me, it’s the level they operate will always amaze me and from watching from afar, I’ll always be very fond and want the guys to do well.

On what was the biggest challenge…

I think my job as coach is to show them that I care and have that empathy. I think it’s such a big thing and nothing is straightforward and have an understanding. It’s been such a great education as a coach with regards to understanding different characters. And I think it will always stick with me. I think the guys are so resilient, they all have different stories. And I think they – being able to come and play for Afghanistan is a huge honour for them. And so it’s not really that hard to get them motivated, get them understanding tactics and understanding the game and doing the basics day in, day out, which is sometimes for some players is very foreign because of the structure that they’ve come from. So to try and add these things to players is not as straightforward as perhaps for some other players that you would coach around the world. So that’s been the great challenge. There have been so many times I’ve left net sessions or training sessions and thought I really enjoyed that because I was able to coach and the players wanted to be coached. I don’t think that happens everywhere around the world.

On the personality of the players…

The one thing I’ve always said to him — whenever you come up against opposition, you look him in the eye and you take him on straight away. Whether it’s here at the ground, whether it’s at the hotel, or if you’re in the lift with one of them in the hotel, you don’t ever think, ‘oh, they’re from a major Test-playing nation, we’re inferior. No, we take them on’. And I think the players have enjoyed that sort of someone encouraging them to be confident in themselves. And also, believing in them, having constantly saying, ‘no, you are good enough to win’ every single game that you go up, no matter the conditions, you’re good enough to win. The other side of that, I’d say, is what we’re seeing now is the players balancing that expectation. That’s been the last year or so you’ve perhaps seen where You’re not always underdogs, you’re expected to win.