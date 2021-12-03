Out or not out? Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in Mumbai sparks a debate

India captain Virat Kohli didn’t had a happy return to red-ball cricket as he failed to open his account in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Indian captain failed to open his account and was given lbw off Azaz Patel’s bowling. The Indian skipper decided to take the DRS, it was touch and go, and there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

WATCH – Was Virat Kohli OUT or NOT OUT ? You decide. Full video 👉https://t.co/ZhDsQdLdZZ #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/2opNPCVoqU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

Third umpire Virender Sharma asked on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick with the original decision and Virat Kohli walked away to the dressing room in disbelief.

Virat Kohli’s contentious dismissal has divided social media.

Pretty clearly taking the edge and change in direction of the ball. Just that the third umpire was too nervous to take the right decision. Said enough he forgot to check ball tracking. pic.twitter.com/AS77aO2mtQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 3, 2021

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand.

Kohli’s lbw was a contentious decision. Unfortunately for him, Umpire’s call stays — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 3, 2021

The first session was wiped out due to a wet outfield after Mumbai received unseasonal rain during the last two days.

Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Both sides were dealt injury blows before the start with the tourists losing captain Kane Williamson to an elbow problem while the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in Kohli’s absence, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

New Zealand are being led by opening batter Tom Latham.

What was a little concerning was that the third umpire was rattled. He went back to the on field umpire without checking ball tracking #INDvNZ — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 3, 2021

Kohli has returned to lead India with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav the other forced changes.

“Looks like a really nice wicket, nice and hard early on and not much grass on it,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Today with the sun out, we presume the first innings is going to be the best time to bat.”

Batter Daryl Mitchell was the only change for the touring side with Latham confirming New Zealand would also have opted to bat first if he won the toss.

“But it has been under covers for a few days so maybe we’ll get something out of it,” Latham said. “The way we got the ball to swing in Kanpur was good, hopefully, it swings here as well.”

The opening test ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand’s last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny the hosts a victory.