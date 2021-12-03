scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
Out or not out? Virat Kohli’s controversial dismissal in Mumbai sparks a debate

Virat Kohli was given lbw of Azaz Patel's bowling under controversial circumstances which has since divided social media. The Indian skipper failed to open his account.

By: Sports Desk |
December 3, 2021 3:21:46 pm
Virat Kohli, India vs New ZealandVirat Kohli was given out lbw in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. (Video grab)

India captain Virat Kohli didn’t had a happy return to red-ball cricket as he failed to open his account in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Indian captain failed to open his account and was given lbw off Azaz Patel’s bowling. The Indian skipper decided to take the DRS, it was touch and go, and there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

Third umpire Virender Sharma asked on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick with the original decision and Virat Kohli walked away to the dressing room in disbelief.

Virat Kohli’s contentious dismissal has divided social media.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand.

The first session was wiped out due to a wet outfield after Mumbai received unseasonal rain during the last two days.

Both sides were dealt injury blows before the start with the tourists losing captain Kane Williamson to an elbow problem while the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in Kohli’s absence, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand are being led by opening batter Tom Latham.

Kohli has returned to lead India with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav the other forced changes.

Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane likely to be included for South Africa tour despite run slump

“Looks like a really nice wicket, nice and hard early on and not much grass on it,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Today with the sun out, we presume the first innings is going to be the best time to bat.”

Batter Daryl Mitchell was the only change for the touring side with Latham confirming New Zealand would also have opted to bat first if he won the toss.

“But it has been under covers for a few days so maybe we’ll get something out of it,” Latham said. “The way we got the ball to swing in Kanpur was good, hopefully, it swings here as well.”

The opening test ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand’s last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny the hosts a victory.

