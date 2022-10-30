scorecardresearch
‘Our understanding and vision of the game has been similar’: Virat Kohli on camaraderie with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the vital cogs in the Indian team;s quest for success in the T20 World Cup 2022.

In a recent interaction, Virat Kohli was asked about the equation with his captain.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are arguably two of the biggest names in Indian cricket over the past decade. While Kohli has cemented his place as a modern great, Rohit has also earned accolades.

However, ever since Kohli stepped down as the captain of the team, the relationship between the two has been a subject of continuous scrutiny.

But despite all the probes, two very different personalities do have one common goal and that is excellence.

In a recent interaction on Star Sports, Virat Kohli was asked about the equation with his captain to which he said, “We speak about how to win the big tournament. It creates an exciting atmosphere as well.”

“Our understanding and vision of the game have always been similar. To make India win and cover all the loopholes,” he said before adding, “As of now it’s all about back-and-forth conversation which is all free-flowing and pointing towards the main goal which is to win the tournament.”

