Our spinners will do much better once they learn to use game sense: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan heaped praises on his spinners and stated that a better performance can be expected from the Tigers in the next Test against the West Indies. Shakib, who returned to the Bangladesh squad for the opening Test in Chittagong, stated that the younger bowlers in his side must develop a better game sense and maintained that spinners will do well once they start playing according to match situations.

“We have some quality spinners. When it’s difficult to extract help from the wicket, our bowling might not seem to be as effective. But we will do very well when we get some help from the wicket,” cricbuzz quoted Shakib as saying.

“(Sometimes) a bowler might not get wicket while another bowler is taking wickets at the other end. So to choke the flow of runs from his end and to help his partner in such cases is the kind of mentality we need to develop. Our spinners will do much better once they learn to use this game sense and play according to the situations,” he added.

“All of our spinners are attacking bowlers. Sometimes it becomes difficult for us to bowl defensively. We have to learn to restrict runs from one end to give the attacking opportunity to the bowler from the other end,” he concluded.

Shakib led his side from the front and bagged five wickets in the match against Windies. He also became the first Bangladeshi to complete 200 wickets in Tests. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite applauded his counterparts performance and said, “He is a very experienced bowler. He took some crucial wickets. He is quite good for Bangladesh,” Brathwaite said after the match. The second Test between Bangladesh and Windies begins on November 30.