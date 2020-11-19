Our middle child wants to be Virat Kohli: David Warner's wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife Candice recently revealed that their middle child is in fact a Virat Kohli fan and likes to play the Indian cricket captain over an Australian player whenever the Warners play backyard cricket at home.

David and Candice are proud parents of three girls – Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4) and Isla Rose (1). Speaking to Triple M Sydney radio station, Candice said, “We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel.”

Candice said that David maintains his competitive spirit even when he’s playing cricket with his daughters. “The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like ‘dad no bouncers or don’t spin the ball’. The sledging still happens in the backyard,” Candice said.

“Classic middle child!” 😂 | @CandiceWarner31 reveals her middle child’s favourite player is Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/lkNKtdIae5 — Triple M Sydney 104.9 (@TripleMSydney) November 18, 2020

Virat Kohli and David Warner will be up against each other soon during the upcoming series between India and Australia. India are in Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. Earlier this month, Warner and Kohli had locked horns in IPL 2020.

Kohli will return home to Mumbai to be with his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma after the first Test in Adelaide, which will be a Day-Night game starting from December 17.

