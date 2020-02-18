West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas admitted to hospital after car accident

Oshane Thomas made his international debut against India in 2018 dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in his first over (Reuters file photo) Oshane Thomas made his international debut against India in 2018 dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in his first over (Reuters file photo)

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas was involved in a car crash on Highway 2000, Jamaica on Sunday night. Thomas’ car was overturned during the car collision. As per reports, the 23-year-old was “conscious and responsive” on the way to the hospital.

After the unfortunate accident, the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expressed best wishes to the player in a press release on its website.

“WIPA’s executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery.”

Former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best hoped for Thomas’ speedy recovery in a tweet:

Glad to hear Oshane Thomas is good give thanks and praises yute 🙏🏾❤️ @windiescricket @JamaicaObserver — Tino95 (@tinobest) February 17, 2020

The Caribbean youngster’s last international appearance was against Ireland in an ODI on January 12, 2020.

The Jamaican speedster was picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 auctions for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He took five wickets in four games in the previous season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd