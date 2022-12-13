Origin story: How did the Ranji Trophy start and get its name?

Ranji Trophy had almost come to be called “The Willingdon Trophy”, in honour of Lord Willingdon, the 22nd viceroy and Governor-General of India in the 1930’s. The christening of the trophy was a reflection of two of the great power-hungry figures who tried to outdo each other in gaining a hold on Indian cricket in pre-Independent India.

The battle was between the prince of Patiala Bhupinder Singh and the immensely ambitious Maharajakumar of Vizianagaram, popularly known as Vizzy. Incredibly richer than Vizzy, Bhupinder Singh was a prince with a lifestyle that can gobsmack even those who are tired of reading up on debauched and decadent lives of the rich and famous.

The writer Khushwant Singh had once waded into the prince on print. “He [Bhupinder Singh] was a headstrong bully, a debaucher, drunkard, womanizer and philanderer”. A proud owner of the famous Patiala necklace as it came to be called that he specially commissioned the Parisian jeweller Cartier and took three years in making — it had 2930 diamonds, weighed 962.25 carats, and included the 7th largest diamond in the world, a 234-carat De Beers.

He was the first Indian to own an airplane, had a fleet of Rolls Royce, and the state of Patiala already had India’s first automobile, a French-made De Dion Bouton imported in 1892. Also, suffice here to say that his sex-tales are mind-boggling, and he reportedly had over 300 concubines. It’s not known whether Bhupinder indulged in a traditional ritual but the authors of Freedom at Midnight record that his father certainly did – The Maharaja of Patiala would walk out annually, clad just in a diamond breastplate. People would cheer and greet the nude king, a custom that was supposed to ward off evil spirits from the kingdom.

On the other side was Vizzy. He wasn’t even the crown prince, he was the second son of the king and his brother ascended the throne, but he was a man with great ambition, and tagged himself with the unique title ‘Maharajakumar’, son of Maharaja.

Without the patronage of these princes, Indian cricket would have been a non-starter for it was they who ploughed money into the game. The princes sponsored tours from visiting teams, also allowed India to go on foreign tours, and the money helped cricketers and cricket to grow.

Vizzy vs Bhupinder battle started much before India’s first Test tour of England in 1932. The Patiala prince had fallen out with Lord Willingdon, the viceroy of India and the patron of the Indian cricket board, and Vizzy moved up as the challenger. In 1931, the cancellation of the MCC tour of India due to the political situation allowed Vizzy to step in. He organised cricket tours in India and Ceylon, roped in foreign players from Jack Hobbs to Herbert Sutcliffe to Constantine. Vizzy also cosied up to Willingdon and offered 50,000 rupees to the Indian cricket board – 40,000 was proposed for India’s tour of England in 1932.

But Bhupinder wasn’t done yet. He not only financed the trials for the tour at the Bardari Palace ground in Patiala but also offered to sponsor India’s month-long tour in England. That tilted the scales back in his favour, and he won the first round, as he was named the captain of the touring party. The vice-captaincy was given to a prince Ghanyshyamsinhji of Limbdi and Vizzy was made the ‘deputy vice-captain’. Vizzy promptly withdrew from the tour, citing health reasons, and as it turned out, so did Bhupinder. Thus it came to pass that Maharaja of Porbandar was made the captain but luckily, for India, he realised he was the worst cricketer in the camp, and asked CK Nayudu to captain the team.

In 1934, during a MCC tour of India, he arranged hunts and shoots for the English, and reportedly won the favour of the captain Douglas Jardine. However Jardine also ended up boosting the profile of Vizzy on that tour praising his captaincy after MCC’s solitary loss of the tour came against Vizzy’s team.

The fight over Ranji (Willingdon) trophy

The prince and the Maharajakumar made one final effort to seize control over Indian cricket. A domestic tournament had begun, but its name and trophy weren’t yet decided.

Patiala donated the trophy for the domestic tournament and decided it would be named after Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, Ranjitsinghji, the famous Indian prince who played for England and had died a year before.

Not to be outdone, Vizzy too donated a trophy, gold plated and made in London, for the same domestic tournament and in an attempt to ingratiate himself further with the British viceroy, said it should be named after Willingdon. Vizzy suggested that Ranji hadn’t done much for Indian cricket, and India’s premier tournament shouldn’t be named after him.

It was around this time that the teams of Vizzy and Patiala met in the final of Moin-ud-dowlah where even the presence of the great West Indian allrounder Learie Constantine couldn’t help Vizzy’s team win as Lala Amarnath came up with a counter-attacking hundred that sealed the game. Vizzy, who didn’t play in that game, had sent a telegram to Constantine on the eve of the game that he would ply with pounds and jewels for the runs and wickets taken.

Meanwhile, the domestic tournament also rapidly progressed towards its finale – nameless and without much interest from people who were still hooked on to Pentagular tournaments then. The trophy was to be given away by Willingdon himself but Vizzy had to suffer the ignominy of watching the viceroy hand out the trophy donated by Patiala, and the tournament also named after Ranji.

Vizzy wasn’t the one to be dissuaded by such small episodes though. Even as Patiala was in London for the silver jubilee celebrations for King George V, Vizzy was busy in India, organising a tournament to honour the King. His team, that included CK Nayudu, defeated Patiala’s team and this time around, the viceroy handed out the original Willingdon trophy to Vizzy.

Bhupinder not only lost control of cricket but also was fast losing his virility. He tried various concoctions from Indian doctors and even tried radium therapy from the French doctors, but in vain. He died in March 1938.

However, the authors of Freedom at Midnight, Collins and Lapierre nail the issue of his death in their book. “It was not a lack of virility that afflicted the jaded and sated prince. His was a malady that plagued not a few of his surfeited fellow rulers. It was boredom; he died of it.

In later years, Vizzy became a commentator, selector, board president, and a politician. His commentary too was reportedly dull, captured best by a story told by his fellow commentator Dicky Rutnagur, featuring the West Indian batsman Rohan Kanhai. Tired of Vizzy yakking on about his numerous tiger hunts, Kanhai supposedly asked him, “How do you kill them?

“I shoot them..” And Kanhai let it rip: “Really? I thought you just left a transistor radio on when you were commentating and bored them to death.”