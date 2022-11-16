Opta predicts Brazil to lift World Cup for a record 6th time

With the FIFA World Cup knocking on our doors, there are a lot of speculations and predictions on who will lift the trophy come the final on December 18. Will it be Argentina who can finally hand Lionel Messi the trophy in potentially his last World Cup? Will it be France who will become the first country to defend the title since Brazil in 1962? Or will it be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal?

If you go by Opta’s prediction, chances are high that it will be the most decorated team in the history of the tournament, Brazil. Using Stats Perform’s artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, it estimates the probability of each match outcome by using betting market odds and team rankings, based on historical and recent team performances. It then considers opponent strength and the difficulty of their path to the final, as quoted by the BBC.

After calculation, Brazil have emerged the frontrunners with 16% chance of lifting the trophy while Argentina are close second with 13%.

They are followed by France (12%), Spain (9%) and England (9%) while last edition’s finalist Croatia have just a 4% chance of repeating the feat.

Earlier this month, EA Sports released the results of its simulation of the 32 teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As per the simulations, it predicted Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the tournament. EA Sports also tweeted the results via its official FIFA Twitter handle.

What’s interesting here is that FIFA games have reportedly accurately predicted the World Cup’s winners for over a decade now, having predicted Spain winning the World Cup 2010, Germany winning the cup in 2014 and France in 2018.