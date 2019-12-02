Follow Us:
Only India have tools to beat Australia at home, says Michael Vaughan

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan seemed impressed by the Australian side. Vaughan opined on Twitter that only India are capable of beating Australia in these conditions, not even England. 

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 2, 2019 9:30:49 pm
Australia vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs Australia, Michael Vaughan, Michael Vaughan tweet, India vs Australia, Harsha Bhogle, cricket news Australia won the second Test by an innings and 48 runs (Source: AP/file)

Australia were clinical against Pakistan at home beating them by an innings in both the Test matches. The inexperienced Pakistan side under Azhar Ali failed to make a mark against Tim Paine’s rampant side.

David Warner’s big triple ton and Marnus Labuschagne’s back-to-back centuries crushed Pakistan’s bowlers. The batting performances were backed by Australia’s bowlers, who wrecked Pakistan’s top order. Pakistan batsmen spent most of their time performing damage control, as Australia won both matches without breaking a sweat.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan was impressed by the Australian side and said that only India under Virat Kohli are capable of beating Australia in these conditions.

On the other hand, commentator Harsha Bhogle was disappointed with the fact that Australia had to bat just once in both Tests. Similarly, India batted just once in the two Tests against Bangladesh at home.

Currently, Australia are placed second in the World Test Championships table after India with 176 points from seven games.

India toured Australia in 2018-19 and created history by winning the four-Test series by 2-1 on the back of batting performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. India’s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (16) wreaked havoc on pacer-friendly pitches against an Australia that was deprived of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving a one-year ban for ball tampering.

