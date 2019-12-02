Only India have tools to beat Australia at home, says Michael Vaughan

Australia won the second Test by an innings and 48 runs (Source: AP/file) Australia won the second Test by an innings and 48 runs (Source: AP/file)

Australia were clinical against Pakistan at home beating them by an innings in both the Test matches. The inexperienced Pakistan side under Azhar Ali failed to make a mark against Tim Paine’s rampant side.

David Warner’s big triple ton and Marnus Labuschagne’s back-to-back centuries crushed Pakistan’s bowlers. The batting performances were backed by Australia’s bowlers, who wrecked Pakistan’s top order. Pakistan batsmen spent most of their time performing damage control, as Australia won both matches without breaking a sweat.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan was impressed by the Australian side and said that only India under Virat Kohli are capable of beating Australia in these conditions.

This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating … Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo … #AUSvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2019

On the other hand, commentator Harsha Bhogle was disappointed with the fact that Australia had to bat just once in both Tests. Similarly, India batted just once in the two Tests against Bangladesh at home.

Remember those days gone by……when both sides batted twice in test cricket…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 2, 2019

Currently, Australia are placed second in the World Test Championships table after India with 176 points from seven games.

India toured Australia in 2018-19 and created history by winning the four-Test series by 2-1 on the back of batting performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. India’s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (16) wreaked havoc on pacer-friendly pitches against an Australia that was deprived of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving a one-year ban for ball tampering.

