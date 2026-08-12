‘One should know about one’s own body…’: Kapil Dev on injuries

The Indian players getting injured regularly have raised a few questions. For the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Saturday, India will miss their regular starters in the format: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar.

Both Bumrah and Sudharsan had been named in the squad but were subsequently withdrawn from what is a crucial two-Test series. While the BCCI had revealed that their availability was subject to fitness, their extended absence has raised questions over whether the right protocols are being followed at the CoE.

“Playing domestic cricket is very important,” said Kapil Dev at the launch event of the inaugural JITO Premier League.