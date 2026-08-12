‘One should know about one’s own body…’: Kapil Dev on injuries

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The Indian players getting injured regularly have raised a few questions. For the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Saturday, India will miss their regular starters in the format: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar.
Both Bumrah and Sudharsan had been named in the squad but were subsequently withdrawn from what is a crucial two-Test series. While the BCCI had revealed that their availability was subject to fitness, their extended absence has raised questions over whether the right protocols are being followed at the CoE.
“Playing domestic cricket is very important,” said Kapil Dev at the launch event of the inaugural JITO Premier League.
“One should know about one’s own body. There is too much T20 cricket happening, so you have to be careful about the toll it takes on the body. Our body is actually not tuned to being a fast bowler. Our body is more tuned to being a batter. The BCCI should look into how much workload can be given to a fast bowler,” said Kapil Dev.
Beyond the two, there are also growing concerns around all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has had a series of injury setbacks. After adding 10 yards of extra pace during the IPL, he broke down with a quadriceps injury.
India’s game against spin in recent times has been under the scanner after whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa in home conditions.
“The reason why Indian teams struggle against spin is that the top players don’t play enough domestic cricket. That’s where the BCCI should put its foot down and make everyone play multi-day matches. The other aspect is that the younger generation will get to learn from the top players,” Kapil Dev observed.
“In recent times, India has not been the best against spin bowling. They play too many T20Is and ODIs. Test matches are a different ball game. I hope they can put their heads together.”
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