‘One of the best Test cricketers’: Pujara hails India batter after IND vs SL Day 1

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was effusive in his praise for opener KL Rahul after his stoic half-century on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

Opening the batting after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss, Rahul played a measured knock to set the base for a strong batting day for India against the Lankan attack. Rahul breezed through a half-century and remained unhurried despite involving himself in a mix-up and run-out of his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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