One game doesn’t make you bad players of short balls, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has said too much is being made of the inability of Indian batsmen to play short-pitched deliveries. He said that the team’s lack of success in the Test series in New Zealand was not due to technical fallibilities of the batsmen but was instead because of the wind factor, a unique factor in the country.

“People are speaking too much about it (short balls). If you see Melbourne innings, we have dominated. We all play short-balls well, one game doesn’t make you bad players of short ball,” Rahane told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“They (NZ bowlers) used the breeze factor very well because in New Zealand it was biggest factor, cutting the angle and pace,” he explained.

There have been a lot of questions asked of the Indian team after they failed to show fight in either of the two Tests in New Zealand, but Rahane pointed out that this was the first time India had lost a series since the start of the Test Championship.

Rahane himself has been under fire for managing to score 91 runs at an average of 21.50 in the series. Rahane, the Indian Test team vice-captain, was the highest scorer in India’s first innings in the 1st Test with a score of 46, but had disappointing scores after that. His strike rate was in the 30s in the 1st Test but dropped into the 20s in the 2nd Test.

“I am not too much worried about that and I am not going too much deep into that. Test Championship is all about one match and one series at a time, one match at a time because points are involved, One bad game or two bad games will not make us bad team,” Rahane said on the criticism.

