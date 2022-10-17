Once you get used to Australian conditions, you can get a lot of runs: Hardik Pandya

India allrounder Hardik Pandya feels that coming to Australia 17 days before the World Cup will be pretty beneficial for the India as well as himself when the tournament begins.

“I was always excited to come to Australia and get so much time to prepare because I have always felt that as an individual, if I get the right situations and conditions to practice, you can’t ask for a better scenario for me or the whole team to come here and spend 17 days before the World Cup starts and get used to the conditions, atmosphere and weather,” Hardik said in an interview to the BCCI website.

The swashbuckling batter also said that he was pretty satisfied on how he approached the warm up games against Western Australia and Australia.

“It was a satisfactory day. It’s not about the runs I scored but was about my approach towards the game and how I adapted to the situation. I played 21 odd balls and I managed to middle almost everything,” he said.

Hardik also pointed out that one of his teammates had said that if a player can hit the ground running in Australia, he can exploit the conditions to his advantage, especially as a fast bowler.

“There was a very good point made by one of the players, that in Australia, it’s about one inning. If you can get the inning early in the season, once you get used to the conditions, you can score a lot of runs. And it’s the same for a fast bowler,” Pandya said.

Pandya has also underlined one of his goals for this year, saying that he wanted to “come and grab a catch which could be the one of the best catches of my career.”

Hardik has played all three practice matches thus far and scored 46 runs but hasn’t been able to bag a wicket. He will hope to change that when India face New Zealand in another practice match on Wednesday.