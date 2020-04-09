On This Day: When Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs

Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo)

On this day 25 years ago, during the Asia Cup match vs Sri Lanka, Sachin Tendulkar cracked his fourth century in the ODI format and thus became the youngest batsman in the world to reach 3000 runs in the format.

Batting first in the must-win match in Sharjah, Sri Lanka were restricted to 202/9. Hashan Tillakaratne top scored with 48. Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath were the pick of the bowlers, while Anil Kumble and Manoj Prabhakar also chipped in with one wicket each.

Tendulkar and Prabahakar, opening the batting for India, got off to a splendid start and always looked in control of the chase. Their 161-run opening stand put India well on course to a win.

Prabhakar fell for 60 but Tendulkar kept going and notched up a fine century. As he reached the century mark, Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga joined the crowd in applauding the Little Master’s latest feat.

Sachin remained not out on 112 as India romped home with 16.5 overs to spare. Tendulkar’s innings included 15 boundaries and one six. Courtesy of this knock, Tendulkar became the youngest to reach 3000 ODI runs. He went past this mark 15 days before his 22nd birthday.

