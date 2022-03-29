Three reasons why March 29 is ‘very significant’ in Virender Sehwag’s life

On March 29, eighteen years ago, Virender Sehwag smacked Pakistan bowlers all round in the park in Multan and became the first Indian cricketer to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

At Multan, in the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, India, after opting to bat first, reached 356 for 2 on Day 1 with Sehwag unbeaten on 228 along with Sachin Tendulkar batting on unbeaten 60. Next day, Sehwag went on to score his maiden triple hundred in the second session by smashing a six off Saqlain Mushtaq when he was batting on 295.

Date mein kya rakha hai?

March 29th, a very significant date in my cricketing life. Got to the first triple hundred against Pakistan in Multan on this date and got out on 319 against South Africa on this very date.

Coincidentally, without plan have a car which is numbered 2903. pic.twitter.com/tJ1rf3GPbw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2022

Interestingly in 2008, on this very date, Sehwag got out on 319 against South Africa in Chennai.

At Chennai, Sehwag equalled his best Test score of 309 on March 28 against South Africa, it was only on March 29 that he broke his own record. He added another 10 runs to his total before being dismissed by Makhaya Ntini.

The former India batter also shared an interesting anecdote that he bought a car numbered 2903.

Sehwag still holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.