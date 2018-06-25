On This Day: Former players recall how India beat the mighty West Indies

India captain Kapil Dev and vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath celebrate after winning the world cup. (Source: Express Archive) India captain Kapil Dev and vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath celebrate after winning the world cup. (Source: Express Archive)

On this day in 1983, India caused one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports to stun two-time defending champions West Indies and lift the cricket World Cup for the first time. India beat the mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the finals at Lords to clinch- what was known as the Prudential Cup. Led by the inspirational Kapil Dev India scored 183 runs and defended it with aplomb to win their maiden World title. Kapil Dev became the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup. Since then June 25 has become the turning point of Indian Cricket.

Eight teams- West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, England, Australia, India, and Pakistan took part in the Prudential Cup with all the ODI matches being 60 overs per innings. After qualifying from Group B, India beat England in the semi-finals by 6 wickets to storm into the finals.

35 years ago, On This Day (1983) @therealkapildev lift the first World Cup for India. pic.twitter.com/jzyIKBi6b0 — Cricketopia Videos (@CricketopiaVid) 25 June 2018

West Indies won the toss and skipper Clive Lloyd asked India into bat first. From 89/2 India collapsed to 183 all out in 54.4 overs. Krishnamachari Srikkanth (38 from 57 balls) and Mohinder Amarnath (26 from 80 balls) made notable contributions with the bat. For West Indies, Andy Roberts (3/32), Malcolm Marshall (2/24), Michael Holding (2/26), and Larry Gomes (2/49) did the damage with the red cherry.

At the halfway stage it seemed West Indies were on course for their third successive triumph. However, a fine bit of bowling coupled with some brilliant fielding helped India bundle their opponents for just 140. Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took three wickets apiece as India scripted a historic win by 43 runs.

It was today 35 years ago when we won #TheWorldCup. Congratulations to the #TeamIndia 35 साल पहले आज ही के दिन हमने क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीता आज भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं वह एहसास जब आपका भारत विश्व विजेता हो और उस टीम के आप सदस्य हैं धन्यवाद @therealkapildev और पूरी टीम को बधाई pic.twitter.com/lU0U40A6pO — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzadMP) 25 June 2018

#1983WorldCup a golden historic moment for all of us. Today its been 35 years to India’s maiden World Cup victory which gave millions of Indians goosebumps & tears of happiness!

History to be repeated soon again 🙌🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 25 June 2018

This photo will forever remain in the memory of every Indian cricket fan and so will this victory, a victory which changed the face of Indian cricket. 35 years have passed and hope our Indian team repeats this a year from now at the same venue. pic.twitter.com/jtyITDSi58 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 June 2018

35 years ago, on this day India won the ODI World Cup for the first time , beating the West Indies in the finals. This victory inspired a generation to follow and take up the game. 86 years ago, on the same day, India played it’s first ever test. pic.twitter.com/WDRnmSfyXa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 June 2018

Meanwhile, England’s David Gower emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament after scoring 384 runs at an incredible average of 76.80 with an equally impressive strike rate of 85.95

India’s Roger Binny was the highest wicket-taker in the World cup after bagging 18 wickets including a four-wicket haul against Australia.

