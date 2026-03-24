On this day: India ended Australia’s World Cup dominance in 2011 classic

Yuvraj Singh's 57 runs off 65 balls and Suresh Raina's 34 runs off 28 balls, then joined forces to take India to 261/5 in 47.4 overs with an unbroken partnership of 73 runs against Australia in 2011 World Cup Quarterfinals. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA)

On March 24, 2011 the Indian cricket team did the unthinkable: the Men in Blue defeated a rampaging Australian cricket team in an ODI World Cup to end their campaign to win a fourth Cricket World Cup title on the trot. Australia arrived at that Ahmedabad quarter-final with a formidable record: they were unbeaten in 14 matches at a World Cup, a run which had seen them win the titles in the 1999, 2003, and 2007 editions. Their record was made even more envious by the fact that they had not lost a knockout game in the tournament since 1999.

Batting first, Australia scored 260/6 in 50 overs. The bulk of that total was scored by Ricky Ponting, who scored 104 runs off 118 balls. But no other Australian batter managed to cross fifty. Yuvraj Singh returned with figures of 2/44 for India’s bowling, while the rest of the attack took wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Australians from taking off.