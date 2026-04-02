On This Day: India end 28-year wait, lift 2011 ODI World Cup at Wankhede

Since that famous night in Mumbai, Indian cricket has only grown in stature

By: Sports Desk
4 min readApr 2, 2026 10:38 AM IST
MS Dhoni with the winning runs as India defeated Sri Lanka to lift 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. (FILE)MS Dhoni with the winning runs as India defeated Sri Lanka to lift 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. (FILE)
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Fifteen years ago on this day, India lifted the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, ending a 28-year wait for the title. The victory marked the country’s first World Cup triumph since 1983 in a night that would go on to shape Indian cricket for the next decade and a half.

The 10th World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was the first time these two sides had met at this stage of the tournament. India won by six wickets, becoming only the third team to have won the World Cup more than once. Before the final, India and Sri Lanka had faced each other seven times in World Cup history, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record with four wins, two defeats, and one no-result. It was also the first time that two Asian teams had contested a World Cup final.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, Zaheer Khan opened his account with three consecutive maidens and the scalp of Upul Tharanga, finishing a spell of 5-3-6-1. The visitors had gathered 63 runs in the Powerplay. Mahela Jayawardene turned out to be the star performer for Sri Lanka, scoring 103 runs off 88 balls and sharing a 66-run partnership with Thisara Perera as Sri Lanka posted 274 for 6.

Handed the highest total ever chased in a World Cup final, India gradually found momentum after the early dismissals of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

After Tendulkar departed for 18, the now-India captain Virat Kohli walked in and scored 35 runs in the final. Gautam Gambhir then brought the momentum back with a crucial knock of 97 runs.

Promoting himself to No. 5, MS Dhoni came into the final on the back of poor form and with India’s chase off to a shaky start. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a sensational innings, scoring 91 runs off 79 balls. Dhoni was named Man of the Match and sealed the World Cup with a towering six. He combined with Gambhir for a 101-run partnership.

The BCCI awarded each member of the World Cup-winning squad a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, while coach Gary Kirsten and his support staff received Rs 50 lakh each. The selectors were given Rs 25 lakh each.

The tournament was co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. It was the third time the World Cup had been played in the Indian subcontinent. Fourteen teams, including four associate nations, were vying for the trophy.

Since that famous night in Mumbai, Indian cricket has only grown in stature. The women’s team lifted the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025, while the men’s side added two T20 World Cup titles to their cabinet in 2024 and 2026. The Men in Blue were also triumphant at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Yet for many fans, the 2011 final remains the one that started it all, the night MS Dhoni’s six brought a nation to its feet with iconic words from Ravi Shastri from the commentary box: “Dhoni finishes off in style. India lifts the World Cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room.”

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