On This Day: India win 2011 World Cup to end 28-year wait, watch video

Eight years back on this day, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni steered India to World Cup win in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victory marked India’s first Cricket World Cup title after 1983.

The 10th World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was the first time these two had met at this stage of a tournament. India won by six wickets and became the third team to have won the World Cup more than once.

Prior to the final, India and Sri Lanka had met each other seven times in World Cup history with Sri Lanka ahead with four wins and two defeats and one game ending in a no-result. It was the first time World Cup finalists were Asian teams.

That bat swing – That look during the final flourish ???? Today in 2011, the 28-year old wait came to an end ???? #ThisDayThatYear pic.twitter.com/XFEibKDrdk — BCCI (@BCCI) 2 April 2019

After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, Zaheer Khan opened his account with three consecutive maidens and the scalp of Upul Tharanga in a spell of 5-3-6-1. The visitors had gathered 63 runs in the Powerplay.

Mahela Jayawardene turned out to be the star performer for the opponents, scoring 103 runs in 88 balls and being involved in 66-run partnership with Thisara Perera as Sri Lanka posted 274 for 6.

Handed the highest total to chase in a World Cup final, India gradually found momentum after the wickets of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

After Tendulkar departed for 18 runs, the now-India captain Virat Kohli took his place only to score 35 runs in the final. Gautam Gambhir brought the momentum back while playing a crucial knock of 97 runs.

Promoting himself at No. 5, MS Dhoni came into the final on the back of poor form and seeing India start off poorly in their chase. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a sensational inning to score 91 from 79 balls. Dhoni emerged as the Man of the Match and ended the World Cup with a six. He combined with Gambhir for a 101-run partnership.

How did you celebrate ? pic.twitter.com/PQadyMwimu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 April 2019

This day remains so vivid in our memory like it just happened. April 2, World Cup 2011 victory a historic day in every sense. 2019 is the year of World Cup hope @imVkohli & Co can replicate the feat. pic.twitter.com/u6oavzZ2jM — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) 2 April 2019

BCCI awarded each member of the World Cup winning squad with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore while coach Gary Kirsten and his support staff received Rs 50 lakh each. The selectors were awarded with Rs 25 lakh each.

The tournament was co-hosted between India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was the third time the World Cup had been played in the Indian subcontinent. 14 teams were vying for the trophy including four associate nations.