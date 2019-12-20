On the day of his India return, Navdeep Saini snares five; Delhi reeling

Despite Navdeep Saini’s 5/86, Delhi are playing catch-up in the match. (File) Despite Navdeep Saini’s 5/86, Delhi are playing catch-up in the match. (File)

It was a day when Navdeep Saini could do no wrong. The pacer had hurled down 36 indefatigable overs for Delhi in their second Ranji Trophy encounter against Andhra at Ongole to finish with figures of 5/86. To cap it off, he realized by the afternoon that he would be replacing an injured Deepak Chahar for the third and final ODI against West Indies in Cuttack.

“Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” the BCCI statement said. “He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI,” it added. Navdeep, on his part, admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by the call-up.

He began his international career with a bang, during the three-match T20 series against West Indies in August. On his debut, he returned with figures of 3/17, which included a wicket in his very first over and then finished with a wicket maiden in the last over. The Karnail lad went wicket-less in the second match but impressed in the third game with figures of 2/34 as India won the series 3-0.

The team management will be hoping for a repeat on Sunday if he gets selected in the playing XI. Since those heady days in the Caribbean, Navdeep has been lying low with a groin injury, which he picked up during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. “I was injured during a Delhi-Himachal Pradesh match and since then I have been undergoing my rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru,” he explained.

Thankfully for Delhi, he was fit and running just in time before the Ranji season commenced. Against Andhra, he didn’t do anything spectacular. Instead, he just kept honing in on the batsmen like a hawk would swoop on its prey, and was rewarded for his perseverance. “In long-form cricket, it’s your patience that counts. Today, I just kept things simple and waited for the batsmen to make mistakes,” Navdeep offered.

His efforts could not mask Delhi’s sordid tale with the bat, which saw them finish at a dismal 89/6 in their second innings — which saw them trail by 64 runs after Andhra had stacked up 368 on Day 3. As things stand, the home team could still claim for the bonus point and grab seven points if they notch up an innings win tomorrow. After resuming at the overnight score of 249/6, Ricky Bhui carried his bat to register a splendid unbeaten 144, a knock that was laced with 15 boundaries and a six.

In reply, not a single Delhi batsman stood up to be counted. That Lalit Yadav, who was unbeaten on 23, was the team’s highest scorer, summed up the 2008 Ranji Trophy champions’ travails. On Thursday, they were done in by Cheepurapalli Stephen, the swing bowler with an unorthodox action, who prised out four invaluable scalps.

Not surprisingly, he came out in support of his batsmen. “Such things happen in cricket. You have to realise that this is young and relatively inexperienced at the first-class level. So, you have to give them some time,” he opined.

They found themselves under a similar set of circumstances in the second innings against Kerala in the season-opener at Thumba, before opener Kunal Chandela and captain Nitish Rana led a stunning riposte with fighting centuries to earn a draw after being bundled out for 142 and were forced to follow-on. Friday will be another hectic day for Navdeep. Immediately after this match commences, he will have to fly to Cuttack and join the Indian team. Navdeep is in a rush, and he is not complaining.

Brief Scores: Delhi: 215 and 89/6 in 28 overs (Lalit Yadav 23 batting; Cheepurapalli Stephen 4/74); Andhra 368 in 127 overs (Ricky Bhui 144 not out; Navdeep Saini 5/86).

