On Pakistan tie, Virat Kohli says will accept govt, BCCI’s decision

Virat Kohli on Saturday said his team will “respect the decision of the government” with regards to playing against Pakistan in the World Cup. India are scheduled to play against Pakistan in the World Cup on June 16, but there’s a question mark over the fixture in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

“Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened. Our stand is simple. We stick by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do and that is basically our opinion,” the skipper said in Vizag today, adding: “Whatever the government and the board decide, we will eventually go by that and will respect that. So that is our stand on this particular issue.”

Earlier, the Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, too, had spoken about following the government’s decision with regards to playing against Pakistan. At the moment, though, the Indian cricket is divided on the issue.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for cutting off all sporting ties with Pakistan. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh agreed. On the other hand, the big three of Indian cricket — Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar – have made different observations.

“Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I’m not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points. India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when, by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don’t advance in the competition,” Gavaskar had said on India Today.

“To play or not to play is something which does not have to be decided by people like us. It has to be decided by the government. It’s better if we don’t give an opinion and leave it to the government and concerned people,” Kapil opined.

Tendulkar tweeted on Friday: “India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. It’s time to beat them once again. I would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament. Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart.”

Sport brings peace: Miandad

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad, however, has urged that peace be given a chance, as he spoke to The Sunday Express today. “Sport brings peace. It builds bridges. Between the common people of the two countries there’s nothing wrong. I will request India not to mix sports with politics. The World Cup match is an ICC fixture and all ICC members should honour the ICC fixtures. India is a big country, they should also show a big heart,” Miandad said.