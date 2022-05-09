scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

On BCCI’s invite, national football captain Sunil Chhetri interacts with North East cricketers

Chhetri, one of the top scorers among active players in international football alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, did have his share of fun, taking part in fielding drills.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
May 9, 2022 5:45:43 pm
National football captain Sunil Chhetri interacts with North East cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (BCCI)

About 150-odd cricketers from North East and other Ranji Plate teams, camping at the National Cricket Academy, got a pleasant surprise when India’s football captain Sunil Chhetri dropped in after being invited by the BCCI.

North Eastern states got their first-class status as recently as three seasons back and football is still the most popular sport in the region and the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Chhetri are any day bigger icons compared to current star cricketers in states like Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The aim of NCA was to ensure that even cricketers from the region could connect with someone who enjoys an iconic status in the region and can narrate his own success story in club and international arena.

Chhetri, one of the top scorers among active players in international football alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, did have his share of fun, taking part in fielding drills.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

Chhetri, who is a close friend of former India captain Virat Kohli, did impress one and all with his smooth pick-up and throw during a fielding session as the campers watched in awe.

“He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in football with boys from north east and plate teams,” BCCI tweeted.

Later Chhetri joined NCA head VVS Laxman for a one-on-one session with the cricketers, who are having a skills training session at the NCA.

“It was a fantastic session as cricketers got to know from an icon in Indian sport as to what kind of hard work and sacrifice is required to reach the top,” a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“This initiative by BCCI will give young and budding talents equal opportunity to hone their skills and represent India across formats.

NE has enormous potential in sports and the board will keep no stone unturned to ensure that we are able to tap the best talent for the country,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted few days back.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 56 : 09 May, 2022
Mumbai Indians
VS
Kolkata Knight Riders
View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 09: Latest News