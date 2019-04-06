Ombudsman to decide S Sreesanth’s punishment

BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retd) D K Jain will decide the quantum of punishment for cricketer S. Sreesanth for his alleged role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. On Friday, Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph gave the direction after hearing an application by the BCCI.

Advertising

On March 15, in a partial relief for the cricketer, the court had set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee’s order imposing a life ban on him.

However, it upheld his conviction by the cricketing body. Consequently, the court asked the disciplinary committee of the cricketing body to “revisit the quantum of punishment/sanction” to be imposed on him.

It asked BCCI to take an early decision “preferably within a period of three months” and added that Sreesanth may be given an opportunity to have his say on the question of quantum.

Advertising

The Board approached the court saying that its disciplinary panel — which had earlier dealt with Sreesanth’s matter – was no longer operational and hence the matter should be referred to the ombudsman appointed by the court.

It added the decision will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against Sreesanth in Delhi HC, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court order discharging him and other accused in the spot-fixing case.