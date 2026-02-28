J&K CM Omar Abdallah announces ₹2 crore and government job appointments for Ranji winning team

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The victorious Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy team would receive a cash reward of ₹2 crore, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced after the state side won their maiden title on Friday.
The CM Office announced soon after the title on social media that both the players and support staff would be rewarded. “Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf,” the J&K CM Office handle wrote.
Earlier Abdullah had flown down to Hubbali to watch the final day’s proceedings, with overnight batsmen Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra completing their centuries. In fact the latter’s three figure mark took some getting, with Karnataka’s knackered bowlers receiving medical attention, and him being stuck on 99 for quite some time.
J&K then proceeded to bat five more minutes after the century was completed, and utilised the rule that said that a declaration at 2.10 pm would give them victory, with the lead well above 600, and both batsmen having chomped on more than 500 deliveries. The match result was of course inevitable, after Auqib Nabi scattered the Karnataka top order and a massive first innings lead was conceded.
The CMO account further said, “Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he (CM) said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.”
Paras Dogra was handed the iconic winner’s trophy and said he felt gratitude towards JKCA and his entire bunch of 15 players, who had contributed at various stages of the match.
Opener Qamran Iqbal recalled his overnight journey to the presenter on Monday after the win, saying he was summoned through a call at 3 pm on Sunday, and travelled through the night to reach Hubbali by morning of the match. Journalist Mohsin Kamal had tweeted how Qamran took a flight from Delhi, and reached Mumbai at 1.30 am, and proceeded to Hubbali thereafter reaching just 30 minutes before the toss.
“I had been playing matches and was in practice, so it wasn’t difficult to score runs,” Qamran said, after he held steady the innings even as 4 wickets fell, two early, as Karnataka clutched at straws. But his partnership with Lotra, slammed the door shut and as has been their wont, partnerships completely decimated opponents, as Karnataka couldn’t make their way to the 9th title.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas had been instrumental in putting the scaffolding of structure at JKCA in 2021, and inviting his senior Ajay Sharma to coach. “The credit goes to the players who worked hard,” he said.
