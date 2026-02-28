J&K CM Omar Abdallah announces ₹2 crore and government job appointments for Ranji winning team

The victorious Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy team would receive a cash reward of ₹2 crore, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced after the state side won their maiden title on Friday.

The CM Office announced soon after the title on social media that both the players and support staff would be rewarded. “Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf,” the J&K CM Office handle wrote.

Earlier Abdullah had flown down to Hubbali to watch the final day’s proceedings, with overnight batsmen Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra completing their centuries. In fact the latter’s three figure mark took some getting, with Karnataka’s knackered bowlers receiving medical attention, and him being stuck on 99 for quite some time.