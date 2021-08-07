I have grown as a person now, says England’s Ollie Robinson

England's Ollie Robinson prepares to bowl during the third day of the first Test against India. (AP)

England pacer Ollie Robinson, who grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in his comeback Test after being suspended for his offensive old racist tweets, said that he has grown as a person since then.

Robinson was banned after his racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old were discovered on the opening day of his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord’s in June

“I was young 18-19 years old. I made a lot of mistakes, not just those tweets. I’ve grown as a person a lot in that time. Obviously, I’ve learnt a lot try to develop as a person in the last 10 years. I try to make myself the best person I can be,” he said at the end of day’s play.

The 27-year-old played only two T20 games for Sussex since his suspension from International cricket as he bounced back to grab 5/85 to dismiss India for 278 on day three of the opening Test here.

Terming the phase as the toughest period of his life, he said: “It was the toughest period in my life. It affected myself and my family but I’ve learnt a lot since then.”

“It was quite tough and to get the rewards in the end was pleasing,” he said about his performance as he revelled alongside the master class of veteran England pacer James Anderson (4/54).