‘There were people in the stands shouting…’: Ollie Pope on England crowd jeers

Pope has so far played in 64 Tests in his career and has scored 3732 runs at an average of 34.55. (AP Photo)

With Jacob Bethell missing the three-Test series against Pakistan, England batsman Ollie Pope has been recalled to the Test side after being dropped during the 2025-2026 Ashes against arch rivals Australia.

Pope, whose last Test century had come against India in the first Test at Headingley last year, could only score 125 runs in the first three Tests of the Ashes. In the series against India, Pope had scored 200 runs in eight innings after his hundred in Headingley. The England batter has revealed how home fans were jeering him and saying things like ‘Enjoy your last Test, mate. ‘

“There were people in the stands shouting ‘enjoy your last Test mate! I was like ‘jeez, they’re England fans saying that!’ Every cricketer wants to be liked by the fans. I was at a point where I didn’t feel that very much at all. We are very lucky to get amazing support, and it’s such a cool feeling when people tell you they are happy for you on the good days. But at that time I probably didn’t feel I was too popular in the game… and it doesn’t help you perform,” Pope told The Telegraph.