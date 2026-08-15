‘There were people in the stands shouting…’: Ollie Pope on England crowd jeers

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With Jacob Bethell missing the three-Test series against Pakistan, England batsman Ollie Pope has been recalled to the Test side after being dropped during the 2025-2026 Ashes against arch rivals Australia.
Pope, whose last Test century had come against India in the first Test at Headingley last year, could only score 125 runs in the first three Tests of the Ashes. In the series against India, Pope had scored 200 runs in eight innings after his hundred in Headingley. The England batter has revealed how home fans were jeering him and saying things like ‘Enjoy your last Test, mate. ‘
“There were people in the stands shouting ‘enjoy your last Test mate! I was like ‘jeez, they’re England fans saying that!’ Every cricketer wants to be liked by the fans. I was at a point where I didn’t feel that very much at all. We are very lucky to get amazing support, and it’s such a cool feeling when people tell you they are happy for you on the good days. But at that time I probably didn’t feel I was too popular in the game… and it doesn’t help you perform,” Pope told The Telegraph.
Pope has so far played in 64 Tests in his career and has scored 3732 runs at an average of 34.55. He was recalled to the England squad for the first two matches of the three-match Test series against Pakistan along with Dan Lawrence and the 28-year-old would hope to make to the final XI against Pakistan in the opening Test starting August 19.
“Of course I would love to be in the side, rather than running drinks or heading back to play in the Championship. But to know I am still in their minds, have a chance to prove my worth, and that this story is not over yet is a massive positive for me. I didn’t have the Australia tour I wanted. And there are times I should have left series averaging 50, and I averaged 35 because I’ve not been ruthless enough. Hopefully if I get a go, I can draw on those experiences,” Pope said.
England selector Marcus North had spoken about the squad for the opening first two Tests. “We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team,” said North.
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