‘Score loads of runs’: Ollie Pope on roadmap given to make England Test squad comeback

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“Go back, score loads of runs”: This is what Ollie Pope said he was told by the England management after being dropped during the 2025/26 Ashes. Pope had been axed after scoring just 125 runs in 6 innings during yet another forgettable campaign Down Under for England. Jacob Bethell took over as number three in the team for the two tests instead of Pope.
The 28-year-old acknowledged the decision correct, but he was upset to lose his position. “Getting dropped is tough. I didn’t want to get dropped of course, but it was the right decision at the time,” he is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
Since making his Test debut in 2018, Pope had scored 3732 runs in 64 matches at an average of 34.55 with nine centuries and 16 half-centuries. He said that he has a good equation with head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key. “If I’m not in that XI, can I make sure I’m the best batter in the country? That’s the focus now,” Pope added, underlining his intent to elevate his game and be ready for a recall.
However, Pope will not easily regain his place after Jacob Bethell has performed well in all formats. The 22-year-old scored his maiden century in fifth Test in Sydney and also took England close to the final of the men’s T20 World Cup by scoring 105 runs off just 48 deliveries against India in the semi-finals. England went on to lose the match by just 7 runs.
Having also recently lost his vice-captaincy to Harry Brook last year, he will start the County Champions season while being out of the England Test setup for the first time since 2022. He is looking forward to playing Surrey during an important stretch of matches to regain his form and confidence.
“My summer, I’m not 100% sure what it looks like going forward. We’ve got a block of seven games for Surrey in the Championship, so I just want to make sure my game keeps improving, developing, for if and when the England stuff comes around again. It’s different when you’re not constantly playing in the Test matches. To have a block like this, I can go back to what really works well for me and make sure my game is in as good a place (as it can be),” Pope said.
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