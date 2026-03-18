‘Score loads of runs’: Ollie Pope on roadmap given to make England Test squad comeback

“Go back, score loads of runs”: This is what Ollie Pope said he was told by the England management after being dropped during the 2025/26 Ashes. Pope had been axed after scoring just 125 runs in 6 innings during yet another forgettable campaign Down Under for England. Jacob Bethell took over as number three in the team for the two tests instead of Pope.

The 28-year-old acknowledged the decision correct, but he was upset to lose his position. “Getting dropped is tough. I didn’t want to get dropped of course, but it was the right decision at the time,” he is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.