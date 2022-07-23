ODIs are ‘just a drag now,’ the format is ‘kind of dying’: Wasim Akram

Updated: July 23, 2022 5:49:33 pm
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that three formats of international cricket is “unsustainable” and that 50-over one-dayers might have to be scrapped as they no longer draw crowds to stadiums around the world.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs this week after deciding to focus on test cricket and the game’s shortest format, Twenty20.
Akram, a devastating bowler in his prime and the first to claim 500 ODI wickets, said Stokes retiring from ODIs was sad but that he understood the reasons.
“Even as a commentator… one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game,” Akram said on a BBC podcast.
Subscriber Only Stories
“T20 is kind of easier, (in) four hours the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there’s a lot more money. I suppose this is part and parcel of modern cricket — T20 or test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.
“It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket… So players are focusing on the shorter format and the longer format obviously (with) test cricket.”
When asked if administrators should focus on tests and T20s Akram said: “I think so. In England, you have full houses. In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa — (with) one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums. They are doing it just for the sake of doing it,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
ODIs are ‘just a drag now,’ the format is ‘kind of dying’ – Wasim Akram
Newsmakers of the Week | Bengal minister and Mamata aide, Oppn’s V-P pick, UP MoS
India aim to fix middle-order woes, clinch series vs WI
Sangita Ghosh introduces her seven-month old daughter Devi to the world, see photos
Try this healthy recipe for delicious potato chips
Wellness Wisdom: How monsoon maximises Ayurvedic benefits for the body
What to watch this weekend: The Miracle Mile and not the Four-minute Mile was Roger Bannister’s greatest moment; how a javelin thrower’s body is like a bow
Tajinderpal Singh Toor excluded from Commonwealth Games due to injury: AFI
Karnataka: Day after announcing son’s candidature, BSY puts ball in BJP’s court
Japan regulators approve release of Fukushima water into sea
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?