ODI World Cup 2027: Which teams will qualify automatically and who misses out?

The 14th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just a year away. Slated to be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the ODI World Cup marks a return to African shores for the first time in 24 years, since the 2003 edition.

The pathway to ODI World Cup qualification has seen a few surprises, as only 10 teams will qualify directly for the 14-team tournament before the official schedule is announced on October 1 in Cape Town.

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South Africa and Zimbabwe have booked their slots by virtue of being co-hosts. Despite being a host of the event, Namibia will not receive an automatic slot as they are not a Full-Member ICC nation.