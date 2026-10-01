ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check full fixtures list, match dates, groups, teams

The 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup will run from October 2 to November 21 next year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially unveiled the tournament schedule at an event in Cape Town on Thursday.

In the fixtures announced a year out from the marquee tournament, defending champions Australia will open their campaign on October 7, facing India in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Johannesburg will host the final of the 14th edition of the World Cup on November 21. The marquee clash between India vs Pakistan will take place in Johannesburg on October 10.

The tournament format has seen a revision from the 2023 edition, where 10 teams featured in a single round-robin phase before the knockouts. Co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the forthcoming edition will feature 14 teams in action across 57 matches. 10 teams have achieved direct qualification while the remaining four sides will be determined from the World Cup Qualifiers tournament in early 2027.