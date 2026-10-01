ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check full fixtures list, match dates, groups, teams

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The 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup will run from October 2 to November 21 next year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially unveiled the tournament schedule at an event in Cape Town on Thursday.
In the fixtures announced a year out from the marquee tournament, defending champions Australia will open their campaign on October 7, facing India in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Johannesburg will host the final of the 14th edition of the World Cup on November 21. The marquee clash between India vs Pakistan will take place in Johannesburg on October 10.
The tournament format has seen a revision from the 2023 edition, where 10 teams featured in a single round-robin phase before the knockouts. Co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the forthcoming edition will feature 14 teams in action across 57 matches. 10 teams have achieved direct qualification while the remaining four sides will be determined from the World Cup Qualifiers tournament in early 2027.
Under the revised Cricket World Cup structure, the tournament will begin with a new “Super Series” involving the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in qualification, the winner of the group proceeding to the next stage, joining 11 other sides. The 12 teams will then be split into two groups of six each. The top three teams from each group will then proceed to the Super 7 round, alongside the best fourth-placed side across both groups. The top four teams from the Super 7 round will then qualify for the semi-finals.
Saturday, 2 October 2027 – QF1 v QF3 – Windhoek
Monday, 4 October 2027 – QF1 v QF2 – Windhoek
Wednesday, 6 October 2027 – QF2 v QF3 – Windhoek
Thursday, 7 October 2027 – India v Australia – Cape Town
Friday, 8 October 2027 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – Tshwane
Friday, 8 October 2027 – England v Bangladesh – Windhoek
Saturday, 9 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Qualifier A – Bulawayo
Saturday, 9 October 2027 – South Africa v New Zealand – Cape Town
Sunday, 10 October 2027 – India v Pakistan – Johannesburg
Sunday, 10 October 2027 – Sri Lanka v Qualifier B – Windhoek
Monday, 11 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Afghanistan – Bulawayo
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 – Australia v Qualifier A – Paarl
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 – New Zealand v Bangladesh – KuGompo City
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 – England v Sri Lanka – Windhoek
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 – South Africa v Qualifier B – Paarl
Thursday, 14 October 2027 – India v Afghanistan – Tshwane
Friday, 15 October 2027 – Pakistan v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
Friday, 15 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Australia – Harare
Saturday, 16 October 2027 – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Durban
Saturday, 16 October 2027 – South Africa v England – Gqeberha
Sunday, 17 October 2027 – India v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
Sunday, 17 October 2027 – New Zealand v Qualifier B – Harare
Monday, 18 October 2027 – Australia v Afghanistan – KuGompo City
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Pakistan – Harare
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 – South Africa v Bangladesh – Durban
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 – England v Qualifier B – Harare
Thursday, 21 October 2027 – Afghanistan v Qualifier A – KuGompo City
Friday, 22 October 2027 – Australia v Pakistan – Paarl
Friday, 22 October 2027 – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg
Saturday, 23 October 2027 – England v New Zealand – Gqeberha
Saturday, 23 October 2027 – Bangladesh v Qualifier B – Tshwane
Sunday, 24 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v India – Victoria Falls
Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)
Monday, 25 October 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Johannesburg
Tuesday, 26 October 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) – Gqeberha
Wednesday, 27 October 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) – Tshwane
Thursday, 28 October 2027 – A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) – Victoria Falls
Friday, 29 October 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – KuGompo City
Saturday, 30 October 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) – Victoria Falls
Sunday, 31 October 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) – Johannesburg
Monday, 1 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) – Victoria Falls
Tuesday, 2 November 2027 – B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) – Cape Town
Wednesday, 3 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) – Durban
Thursday, 4 November 2027 – A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) – Paarl
Friday, 5 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) – Durban
Saturday, 6 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein
Sunday, 7 November 2027 – A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) – Cape Town
Monday, 8 November 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) – Durban
Tuesday, 9 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) – Gqeberha
Wednesday, 10 November 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein
Thursday, 11 November 2027 – A1 (India) v AB4 (England) – Gqeberha
Friday, 12 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) – Cape Town
Saturday, 13 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) – Bloemfontein
Sunday, 14 November 2027 – A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Durban
Semi Finals
Wednesday, 17 November 2027 – Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town
Thursday, 18 November 2027 – Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane
Final
Sunday, 21 November 2027 – Final – Johannesburg
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.