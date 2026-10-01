ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check full fixtures list, match dates, groups, teams

ODI World Cup Schedule: The fixtures for the 2027 Cricket World Cup was officially unveiled by the ICC in an event in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 09:41 PM IST
The ODI World Cup 2027 schedule was announced in Cape Town on Thursday. (File)The ODI World Cup 2027 schedule was announced in Cape Town on Thursday. (File)
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The 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup will run from October 2 to November 21 next year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially unveiled the tournament schedule at an event in Cape Town on Thursday.

In the fixtures announced a year out from the marquee tournament, defending champions Australia will open their campaign on October 7, facing India in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Johannesburg will host the final of the 14th edition of the World Cup on November 21. The marquee clash between India vs Pakistan will take place in Johannesburg on October 10.

The tournament format has seen a revision from the 2023 edition, where 10 teams featured in a single round-robin phase before the knockouts. Co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the forthcoming edition will feature 14 teams in action across 57 matches. 10 teams have achieved direct qualification while the remaining four sides will be determined from the World Cup Qualifiers tournament in early 2027.

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Under the revised Cricket World Cup structure, the tournament will begin with a new “Super Series” involving the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in qualification, the winner of the group proceeding to the next stage, joining 11 other sides. The 12 teams will then be split into two groups of six each. The top three teams from each group will then proceed to the Super 7 round, alongside the best fourth-placed side across both groups. The top four teams from the Super 7 round will then qualify for the semi-finals.

ODI World Cup 2027 Full Schedule

Super Series

Saturday, 2 October 2027 – QF1 v QF3 – Windhoek

Monday, 4 October 2027 – QF1 v QF2 – Windhoek

Wednesday, 6 October 2027 – QF2 v QF3 – Windhoek

Thursday, 7 October 2027 – India v Australia – Cape Town

Friday, 8 October 2027 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – Tshwane

Friday, 8 October 2027 – England v Bangladesh – Windhoek

Saturday, 9 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Qualifier A – Bulawayo

Saturday, 9 October 2027 – South Africa v New Zealand – Cape Town

Sunday, 10 October 2027 – India v Pakistan – Johannesburg

Sunday, 10 October 2027 – Sri Lanka v Qualifier B – Windhoek

Monday, 11 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Afghanistan – Bulawayo

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 – Australia v Qualifier A – Paarl

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 – New Zealand v Bangladesh – KuGompo City

Wednesday, 13 October 2027 – England v Sri Lanka – Windhoek

Wednesday, 13 October 2027 – South Africa v Qualifier B – Paarl

Thursday, 14 October 2027 – India v Afghanistan – Tshwane

Friday, 15 October 2027 – Pakistan v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

Friday, 15 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Australia – Harare

Saturday, 16 October 2027 – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Durban

Saturday, 16 October 2027 – South Africa v England – Gqeberha

Sunday, 17 October 2027 – India v Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

Sunday, 17 October 2027 – New Zealand v Qualifier B – Harare

Monday, 18 October 2027 – Australia v Afghanistan – KuGompo City

Tuesday, 19 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v Pakistan – Harare

Tuesday, 19 October 2027 – South Africa v Bangladesh – Durban

Wednesday, 20 October 2027 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

Wednesday, 20 October 2027 – England v Qualifier B – Harare

Thursday, 21 October 2027 – Afghanistan v Qualifier A – KuGompo City

Friday, 22 October 2027 – Australia v Pakistan – Paarl

Friday, 22 October 2027 – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

Saturday, 23 October 2027 – England v New Zealand – Gqeberha

Saturday, 23 October 2027 – Bangladesh v Qualifier B – Tshwane

Sunday, 24 October 2027 – Zimbabwe v India – Victoria Falls

Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)

Monday, 25 October 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka)  – Johannesburg

Tuesday, 26 October 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) – Gqeberha

Wednesday, 27 October 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) – Tshwane

Thursday, 28 October 2027 – A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) – Victoria Falls

Friday, 29 October 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – KuGompo City

Saturday, 30 October 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) – Victoria Falls

Sunday, 31 October 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) – Johannesburg

Monday, 1 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) – Victoria Falls

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Tuesday, 2 November 2027 – B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) – Cape Town

Wednesday, 3 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) – Durban

Thursday, 4 November 2027 – A1 (India)  v B1 (New Zealand) – Paarl

Friday, 5 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) – Durban

Saturday, 6 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein

Sunday, 7 November 2027 – A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) – Cape Town

Monday, 8 November 2027 – B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) – Durban

Tuesday, 9 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) – Gqeberha

Wednesday, 10 November 2027 – A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Bloemfontein

Thursday, 11 November 2027 – A1 (India) v AB4 (England) – Gqeberha

Friday, 12 November 2027 – B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) – Cape Town

Saturday, 13 November 2027 – A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) – Bloemfontein

Sunday, 14 November 2027 – A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) – Durban

Semi Finals

Wednesday, 17 November 2027 – Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town

Thursday, 18 November 2027 – Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane

Final

Sunday, 21 November 2027 – Final – Johannesburg

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