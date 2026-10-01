ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Who will IND open their campaign against?

ODI World Cup Schedule Live: Australia in the 2023 World Cup. (FILE photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the schedule for the 2027 World Cup, which South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will host. Australia will enter the tournament to defend its sixth title, which it won against India in 2023 in Ahmedabad

World Cup will have 14 teams, unlike the previous edition, which had just 10 teams. The tournament will adopt a new three-stage competition format intended to ensure meaningful contests from the opening match through to the final. Fifty-seven matches will be played across 12 venues.

Story continues below this ad Under the revised structure, the tournament will begin with a new “Super Series” involving the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in qualification. These three teams will compete in a round-robin format, with only the winner advancing to the next stage. The successful team will then join the remaining 11 qualified nations in the second phase, where two groups of six teams will contest 30 matches. The top three teams from each group, along with the next highest-placed team across both groups, will qualify for the newly introduced Super 7 stage. The Super 7 will see all seven qualifying teams play each other in a single round-robin league comprising 21 matches. The top four teams will progress to the semifinals, with the first-placed side facing the fourth-ranked team and the second-placed side meeting the third-ranked team. The winners will advance to the final. Follow all the live updates below Live Updates Oct 1, 2026 07:14 PM IST ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC playing conditions Under the new playing conditions, batters wasting time will receive a warning for the first and second instances; five runs will be awarded to the fielding side if the batter repeats the offence a third time. Oct 1, 2026 07:03 PM IST ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the ODI World Cup schedule. Well, for all you Indian fans, although 2023 was a terrific campaign, the final did manage to leave a bitter taste in the mouth. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have another opportunity next year, and what their path to glory will look like will be decided today. It is going to be a fascinating evening; stay with us. Rohit Sharma goes past 12,000 ODI runs, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, India on September 30, 2026. Photo: Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI Rohit Sharma became the third Indian and seventh batsman overall to reach 12,000 runs in men’s ODIs, reaching the milestone in his 282nd innings with a single off Roston Chase—making him the third-fastest player to reach the mark behind Virat Kohli (242 innings). He celebrated the feat by scoring his 35th ODI century (101 off 75 balls) and sharing a 255-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill, driving India toward a successful chase of West Indies' 406-run target. (Read more)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd