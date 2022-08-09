scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

“ODI cricket is an art and still has the charm. I love playing it” – Shikhar Dhawan

India’s ODI opener throws his support behind the format under threat, and says he doesn’t know why he doesn’t get to play T20s for India.

Written by Ashish Satyam |
August 9, 2022 5:26:57 pm
"I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control," Dhawan said. (File)

There has been much hand-wringing about ODIs; has it slipped into coma and facing death or is there some life in the old thing? The likes of Ben Stokes, Wasim Akram, R Ashwin and a slew of cricketers don’t detect any pulse in it but what does the man inextricably linked with the format, Shikhar Dhawan, think about it?

It’s the only format he plays for India. He gets the format, its ebbs and flows, the moments to seize, the moments to bide one’s time.

“I really enjoy playing ODI cricket. It’s an art and still has charm. I love playing it. Like Test and T20 have their values, ODI cricket is also exciting. I really like it,” Dhawan told The Indian Express. Not a surprise considering he has scored 6493 runs with a healthy average of 45.40 from 155 ODIs with 17 tons and 37 fifties.

But why does the man who has had successful seasons as an opener in IPL doesn’t get to play the T20 format for India?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Is it because his batting is in a similar mould to a Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma to an extent? That they all build up their innings rather than whack the ball from the go? Dhawan says he is clueless about the reason why he doesn’t get selected.

“I honestly don’t know about it, maybe it could be the reason. I don’t want to go deep about it… I have not played T20 for India for a long time now, I don’t know where I see myself. I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control.”

Dhawan also offered support to Virat Kohli, who is going through a low patch of runs. His last hundred came in 2019. He stepped down from ODI captaincy, was removed from T20 leadership role, and combined with the fallow run of form, speculations have grown about his future.

Advertisement

“Virat is just one inning away and he is a champion player. I am sure he will come back soon. Once he starts going, there is no stopping for him,” Dhawan says.

Kohli’s exit paved the way for Rohit Sharma as a captain and Ravi Shastri’s tenure ended with Rahul Dravid taking over as the coach. How does Dhawan see the changes in the dressing room atmosphere?

“Yes, every individual is different, their energy is also different. When Ravi Bhai was there, the atmosphere was different. Rahul Bhai has a different atmosphere. I had a great bonding with Ravi Bhai back then and I would say my chemistry is excellent with Rahul Bhai too. I really enjoy working with him.”

Advertisement

On August 5, Dhawan opened his sports education company Da One Sports. The academy, he says, will focus on training at the grassroots and elite levels. They will also be developing 4 centers of excellence, along with educating 500 coaches with the help of a coach education program. “I feel Cricket has given me so much and I want to pass my knowledge and experience to the younger generation. I believe that if we put in the best of our efforts, ‘hum sab apne dreams ko reality mein convert kar sakte hain.’ We are selecting the best coaches from all over India to ensure good quality training. I trust every individual who is a part of ‘Da One Sports’ to come together with a common goal of making India a superpower nation in Sports.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:26:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
Vasculitis explained: Auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Why BJP’s U-turn on Sanjay Rathod for minister: Need for a Vidarbha face
Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

'The pleats will live forever': Tributes pour in for Issey Miyake

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India finish fourth, win 4 gold medals on final day of CWG 2022
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News