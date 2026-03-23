NZ20 fallout: After New Zealand back new franchise T20 league, former captain quits national board

New Zealand Cricket have backed the proposal for a new franchise-based T20 league in the country on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

Hours after the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board announced a major decision to initiate proceedings for their first franchise-based T20 league, a former New Zealand captain stepped down from the national cricket board on Monday.

With a year of planning going into the decision, the NZC agreed in principle to support the initiative launched by the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association (NZCPA) for a franchise-based T20 tournament in the country. The move had also found the backing of the six Major Associations – Auckland, Northern Districts, Wellington, Central Districts, Canterbury and Otago.

The proposed T20 league would then “revitalise” the Super Smash, currently the premier T20 tournament played in New Zealand by the associations. However, fallouts emerging from the decision also meant former Kiwi skipper, Dion Nash, exited the national board on Monday.