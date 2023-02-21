NZ website asks readers to send in submissions on how Black Caps can deal with Bazball after loss

‘Are changes to the Black Caps lineup needed, and if so, who should be brought in?’

‘How should New Zealand play given the rain forecast for the first two days?’

And finally,

‘Is England simply too good for the Black Caps at the moment, and what areas of New Zealand’s game need improvement to get to their level?’

With these questions, New Zealand’s top website Stuff.co.nz has urged readers to write back between 400-800 words, in order to help the team deal with a 267-run defeat to ultra-aggressive England. So singeing has been the loss that submissions were called in to be published to find ways to beat England ahead of the Basin Reserve Test.

“To share what the Black Caps need to do to beat England, hit the contribute button, or email: stuffnation@stuff.co.nz,” the website wrote under the headline: “How can the Black Caps beat England and their Bazball tactics?’

The loss at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval saw England declare for 325 on Day One of the first Test. This after many were left mulling over options to counter England’s style of play, stamped upon by former Black Cap Brendon McCullum who was in NZ for the first time as England coach. England’s second innings total of 374 – with NZ scoring 306 and 126 – sealed the mammoth big win, forcing stuff.co.nz to go back to the readers.

While submissions are awaited, pacer Matt Henry was called up for the Wellington Test to strengthen the bowling for the decider starting Friday. Readers were also quizzed on what the Kiwis could do with rain forecast for the first two days of the match.