scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

NZ website asks readers to send in submissions on how Black Caps can deal with Bazball after loss

With these questions, New Zealand's top website Stuff.co.nz has urged readers to write back between 400-800 words, in order to help the team deal with a 267-run defeat to ultra-aggressive England.

NZ vs ENG, ENG vs NZNZ vs ENG: Cricket fans cheer as England and New Zealand play on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

‘Are changes to the Black Caps lineup needed, and if so, who should be brought in?’

‘How should New Zealand play given the rain forecast for the first two days?’

And finally,

‘Is England simply too good for the Black Caps at the moment, and what areas of New Zealand’s game need improvement to get to their level?’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

With these questions, New Zealand’s top website Stuff.co.nz has urged readers to write back between 400-800 words, in order to help the team deal with a 267-run defeat to ultra-aggressive England. So singeing has been the loss that submissions were called in to be published to find ways to beat England ahead of the Basin Reserve Test.

“To share what the Black Caps need to do to beat England, hit the contribute button, or email: stuffnation@stuff.co.nz,” the website wrote under the headline: “How can the Black Caps beat England and their Bazball tactics?’

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The loss at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval saw England declare for 325 on Day One of the first Test. This after many were left mulling over options to counter England’s style of play, stamped upon by former Black Cap Brendon McCullum who was in NZ for the first time as England coach. England’s second innings total of 374 – with NZ scoring 306 and 126 – sealed the mammoth big win, forcing stuff.co.nz to go back to the readers.

While submissions are awaited, pacer Matt Henry was called up for the Wellington Test to strengthen the bowling for the decider starting Friday. Readers were also quizzed on what the Kiwis could do with rain forecast for the first two days of the match.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:56 IST
Next Story

Woman dies after live-in partner pours turpentine oil, sets her on fire in Delhi

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
close