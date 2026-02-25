New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can NZ bowling deliver a good performance against SL in Colombo

“The turning moment was where Babar and Farhan were playing. Babar slowed the momentum. There was a partnership of 46 runs off 45 balls. When you are batting first and want to put a target, you cannot slow the momentum on a good wicket. And they did not have mystery spinners. There was nothing. Bowling was straight. The score then was 160-165. I said earlier also that when you don’t play your big teams, they expose your weak links,” former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir said on the same show.
New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) T20 World Cup Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Mitchell Santner’s Sri Lanka will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in game 46 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Host Sri Lanka has lost their opening Super 8 encounter, while New Zealand’s game against Pakistan was a washout.
While the hosts looked like world beaters in the group stage, they have now lost consecutive games in the tournament, coming at the end of the group stage against Zimbabwe and the first game of the Super 8, which was a proper mauling against England. The injuries to players regularly have not helped Sri Lanka in picking up a consistent lineup regularly.
As per New Zealand, their main concern has been bowling, which is functional. They have tried various combinations in the ongoing tournament with reasonable success but nothing that has suggested the requirement of a World Cup winner. For the previous game against Pakistan, they included leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in the lineup, and at the same venue, the Blackcaps are expected to be unchanged.
“If we talk about Babar Azam, he is not number four. Why are you taking a personality above Pakistan? Harry Brook also played. He did not break the momentum. You saw his shots. Senior players are like this. Babar has played more than 100 matches. Koi baccha thodi hai. He scored 25 runs in 24 balls. What was this? Were there demons in the pitch? Were there any mystery spinners? There was nothing. The fact that this is not the number of Babar Azam and neither has he any form and neither has he given any impact performances,” Shehzad said on the show Haarna mana hai.
It's very disappointing, but at the same time, we had a lot of positives in the ball. So I think we kept them towards a total which was at least 20 runs under par. I expected my players to bat well. A combination of all the things (on the reasons for the low-scoring contest). I think the pitch played well. Certainly, it was a bit slow in the first innings, but with the lights on, it settled a bit. We played badly. All the bowlers in our side bowled well, it's not that they (England) bowled really well. We played some rash shots in critical intervals. In this World Cup, we tried with five main bowlers. I mean, including allounder. So it is a nice attack to have, so I can restrict most of the sides to lower scores. The discussion was to take it deep (during the chase). We have played a lot of cricket in this sort of conditions, it was about taking it deep and taking the positive options and the right options, which we didn't take. So eventually it's one bad game which is not affordable in a World Cup, but we need to bounce back in the next couple of games. (when asked if he's confident about bouncing back) As I mentioned, it's the one bad game. The top four have done really well in the recent past, so I'm pretty sure that they will do well in the upcoming games.
"We know how important a home World Cup is. The fans have turned up in numbers and we have always believed that we can make it to the semi-finals. The last two games haven't gone to our plan but we are looking forward to the must-win clash tomorrow."
"We know Sri Lanka are a great team obviously. They showed that in the first stage of the group. Everyone's just trying to get through to the Super 8s. I guess that was the first thing to be ticked off. England are a great side and we saw that on a slightly slower wicket. If you lose Powerplay wickets at the start, it can be a challenge, but we know they've got quality all the way throughout. Obviously missing a couple of players through injury, but, in saying that, they're still very good."
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie
Hello and welcome to our live blog of New Zealand's match against Sri Lanka in the second Super 8 game. If Sri Lanka lose they will be out of the tournament, but if New Zealand lose they will still have a chance because of the rain point they earned against Pakistan the other day. It is an interesting contest, so stay with us for all live updates.
T20 World Cup Super 8s: Sri Lanka throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England
England successfully defended a modest 146/9 to beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener. Despite a sluggish pitch and a top-order wobble, Phil Salt (62) anchored the innings, before a clinical bowling performance—led by Will Jacks (3/22) and Jofra Archer—skittled the Lankans for just 95. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)
