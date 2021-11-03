NZ vs SCO LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: New Zealand will be eyeing to strengthen their semifinal chances with a solid knockout punch on an already struggling Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game. They produced a clinical performance to beat tournament favourites India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot.

New Zealand need to win their remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run rate which could come into play later on. Having already played Pakistan and India, they’re expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky.

Scotland, on the other hand, entered the Super 12s stage high on confidence, having beaten all their opponents in the qualifiers but things have gone awry for the Scots as they slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

Squad:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Scotland take place?

The match between New Zealand and Scotland will take place on 3 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the New Zealand versus Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Scotland match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.