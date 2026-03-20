NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Cricket Scorecard Update: Match Highlights, Scorecard, Live Streaming, Key Moments

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score Card HIGHLIGHTS: With the five-match T20I series well poised at 1-1 after two games, New Zealand and South Africa will take on each other in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday in the hope of taking a lead in the series.

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

Hosts New Zealand were thrashed by seven wickets in the opening game after the visitors bundled out Mitchell Santner’s side for just 91 and then chased down the target in 16.4 overs. The Blackcaps made a quick comeback, defeating the Proteas by 68 runs in the second game to level the series.