NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Cricket Scorecard Update: Match Highlights, Scorecard, Live Streaming, Key Moments

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NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score Card HIGHLIGHTS: With the five-match T20I series well poised at 1-1 after two games, New Zealand and South Africa will take on each other in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday in the hope of taking a lead in the series.
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Hosts New Zealand were thrashed by seven wickets in the opening game after the visitors bundled out Mitchell Santner’s side for just 91 and then chased down the target in 16.4 overs. The Blackcaps made a quick comeback, defeating the Proteas by 68 runs in the second game to level the series.
Opener Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring 60 to help New Zealand post 175 on the board before pacers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears picked three wickets each as South Africa were bowled out for 107 in 15.3 overs.
Here’s all you need to know about the third T20I between both sides.
Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the 3rd T20I.
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Dane Cleaver.
South Africa Squad: Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.